Return of Masters to spring feels right

Neither stood much of a chance against Johnson in November.

The No. 1 player in the world, whose career had been defined as much by the majors he didn't win as the one he did, pulled away on the back nine for a five-shot victory. He finished at 20-under 268, the lowest score in tournament history. It was one of several records that was set in soft conditions, inevitable because the rye grass had not taken full root and the summer Bermuda had yet to go entirely dormant.

There were 65 rounds in the 60s. There were 187 rounds at par or better for the week. Both were records.

“DJ, I think, would have won whether it was like it was in November or April,” Justin Thomas said. “He played far and away better than anyone else.”

Johnson had such complete control that no one had a lower score than he did in three of the four rounds — another record. The crucial shot was his 8-iron to 6 feet away on the top shelf at the par-3 sixth that gave him the cushion he needed. The most bizarre shot was his 6-iron on the par-5 13th that he purposely played along the ground so the moisture on the grass would clean the mud off his ball. It really was a stroke of genius.