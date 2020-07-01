Simpson back on PGA Tour after family coronavirus scare

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DETROIT — Webb Simpson is competing on the PGA Tour again after his family had a coronavirus scare.

One of Simpson’s daughters tested positive for COVID-19, so he withdrew from last week’s tournament as a precaution.

“The first test was positive, but (she) got tested again by the more accurate tests, along with my other four kids and my wife, and everyone was negative," Simpson said Wednesday, a day before the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “So we felt confident that she never had it."

Simpson, who leads the tour in FedEx Cup points and scoring average, is attempting to become the PGA Tour's first player with three victories during this pandemic-interrupted year.

Most importantly, the No. 6 player in the world is trying to stay healthy. And Simpson does not believe that doing his job is putting him or his family at risk.

“I mentioned to the commissioner last week that based on our numbers, our stats, I told him the safest place anyone can be in the United States right now is on the PGA Tour," Simpson said. “We had at that point, I think seven out of 2,300, 2,400 positive, which is amazing. ... But I do think the elephant in the room and the tough thing that they’re dealing with every week is these positives."