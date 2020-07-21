Rahm going places in a hurry with rise to No. 1

"I said straight up, 'I want to be the best player in the world.' I made that deal with myself very young," Rahm said. "I started working towards that goal, and everything I've done golf-wise has been to become No. 1 in the world and become the best player I can be. It's pretty surreal to think it's happened this quickly. I mean, how many people get to achieve a lifelong dream in their mid-20s?"

Rory McIlroy was 23 when he first reached No. 1 in the world at the Honda Classic in 2012, a year after his winning his first major, and he recalled the sensation of meeting a goal. The hard part is what comes next.

"It was weird," McIlroy said Sunday. "Nothing changes. You're still the same. It was hard for me. It was a goal of mine at the start of 2012 and I achieved it pretty quickly. I actually struggled the first couple of months to reassess my goals."

Rahm replacing him at No. 1 was not a surprise as much as a mild disappointment. Neither had played particularly well coming out of the three months off from the COVID-19 pandemic. The difference is Rahm won, and it was a big one.

"I'm not saying it's inevitable that Jon was going to be there," McIlroy said. "But he's always had the capabilities."