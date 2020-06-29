Quarantined on Hilton Head Island: Watney nervous about how he got virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monday marked the 10th day of self-isolation for Nick Watney, the minimum required for PGA Tour players who test positive for the coronavirus.

He said he is feeling good except for some minor fatigue, perhaps brought on by a major case of boredom.

The Austin, Texas resident was "forced" to spend extra time on Hilton Head Island this past week. He holds the distinction of becoming the first of what now is five players and two caddies who have tested positive since the PGA Tour returned to competition amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I will say, it's not the greatest feeling being the first to get it," Watney said in his first interview since he was notified June 19 at the the RBC Heritage of his positive test. "Some things are so vague around this thing. The symptoms ... some people get this, some get that.

"I haven't had a fever or cough the whole time, no shortness of breath. Maybe that's the reason it's so scary. I still don't know how or where I got it."

He lost his sense of smell, a sensation he described as "gnarly," but said that is coming back. And perhaps the strangest sensation is being at a golf resort for more than a week without actually playing golf, which of course is how he earns a living.