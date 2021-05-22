Phil being Phil: Mickelson shares lead in PGA Championship

There were so many more examples of players having reason to lose their mind.

Cameron Tringale was two shots off the lead going to the 14th hole and 15 shots behind when he walked off the 18th green. That included a bogey, double bogey, triple bogey, quadruple bogey and quintuple bogey, not in that order. He rallied for an 82.

Shane Lowry hit one so far to the right on the par-5 16th that he was on the beach. A picket fence in his way, he was able to get back on grass and saved par on his way to a 71.

"It's not very enjoyable out there because it's so hard, and every hole is a disaster waiting to happen," British Open champion Shane Lowry said. "So it's very stressful and there's a lot of anxiety and a lot of nerves and a lot of tension out there, but you just have to get on with it and try and hit the best shots you can, and that's all I've been doing."

Ian Poulter was 6 under for his round through 12 holes when he noticed a video board behind the green that suggested he had a shot at the course record. It's a wonder Poulter's eyes didn't pop out of his head.

"I just started laughing to myself like, 'Who in the world would write that and put that on a board with that last five holes to play?'" Poulter said.