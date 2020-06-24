PGA GOLF: 5 players withdraw, 1 tests positive for virus

"We feel like we're on a path that's going to allow us to continue to sustain our return to golf," Monahan said. "But rest assured, there won't be many sleepless nights.

"When you're working in a world of uncertainty, these are the things you worry about."

Monahan sent a memo to players that outlined increased measures in its health and safety protocols. Those include testing players before and after they take charter flights. Swing coaches now face mandatory testing each week and will be considered part of the bubble, and the fitness trailer will be at tournaments to keep players from going to gyms.

He also said the tour will no longer pay for players or caddies to be in self-isolation for positive tests if they have not followed the health and safety plan.

"All of us have an extraordinary responsibility to follow these protocols," Monahan said, adding he has been guilty at times as he adjusts to a new way of living. "For any individual that does not, there will be serious repercussions."

He did not say what the punishment would be. The tour does not publicize disciplinary actions or fines.