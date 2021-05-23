Ocean Course puts on fabulous show

"I see myself playing well out here," the 24-year-old said. "And I don't see that changing in 10 years or so."

Fowler in major form

Rickie Fowler was back in major form at the PGA Championship after missing the Masters.

Fowler didn't qualify for Augusta National this year, ending a run of starting in 41 straight majors. He showed he still knows how to compete in the game's biggest events, tying for eighth at the Ocean Course.

It was Fowler's 12th career top-10 finish at a major and first anywhere in 29 events since the American Express event in January 2020.

Fowler didn't look like he'd do so well at Kiawah Island after shooting a 76 on Friday. But he rallied to a 69 in the third round before his bogey-free 70 to close things out. He was five shots behind winner Phil Mickelson.

Headed to Augusta

Those making the Masters as top-four finishers included 49-year-old Padraig Harrington and 29-year-old Harry Higgs.

Both were four shots behind.

Harrington, the European Ryder Cup captain, had a 69 on Sunday and will be back at Augusta for the first time since missing the cut in 2015.