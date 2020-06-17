Nothing 'chill' about Heritage this year

He will be competing against the best again. Golf was shut down for three months because of the pandemic, and players clearly are eager to get going. The top five in the world are in the field for the second straight week, and Hilton Head has a roster of stars it doesn't always get.

"It feels great to look down the range and see ... most of the top players in the world here," said Rory McIlroy, at Hilton Head for the first time since 2009. "We all want to play against the best fields week in, week out.

"I guess its silver lining to all this is that it seems like all the top guys are going to play a little more often going forward, and that's a good thing for the tour and for us and for the people at home that are watching."

There will even be some watching in person.

Spectators are banned for the first five tournaments. Colonial still had a dozen or so people peer through a chain-link fence on the perimeter of the Fort Worth, Texas, golf course, and three houses had makeshift hospitality tents and grandstands.

Harbour Town is lined with villas and vacation homes, and even during a practice round Wednesday, several homeowners or guests were on the deck with their morning coffee or "5 o'clock somewhere" drink, watching players pass by.