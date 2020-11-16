Major validation: Masters win puts spring in Johnson's step

The question there wasn't time to ask Sunday night was whether this victory was enough to atone for all those other majors that went wrong. The suspicion is he would have agreed.

Two elements of validation were in play.

Johnson already had become owner of a label not talked about enough: The best player to have only one major. That's a list that would include Tom Kite and Lanny Wadkins, Fred Couples and Davis Love III. Going into the Masters, the 36-year-old Johnson had them all beat because of 23 wins on a PGA Tour that has never been deeper, and the number of chances he had in other majors. He has the career Grand Slam of silver medals.

Now he has two majors, still not as many as his talent would suggest, but a start. And he wants more.

“I want to get to No. 3 first,” Johnson said. “I dream of winning a lot of majors. Just hasn't quite happened yet.

"Hopefully, this one will help give me a little spring."

The other part of validation was his reputation as a closer.