Johnson starts strong in home-state Palmetto Championship

Johnson was headed in the wrong direction at the Ocean Course three weeks ago, missing a major cut for the second time in as many months. But if anyone doubted his readiness for next week's U.S. Open, Johnson easily brushed that aside with his stellar play over the firm fairways and curvy greens at the 4-year-old Tom Fazio course.

At Congaree, he had four birdies in a seven-hole stretch, all on putts 10 feet or less including a two-putt birdie on the drivable, 370-yard third. Johnson chipped in from 82 feet away for his final birdie on No. 9 to tie Redman for the lead among the morning starters.

Johnson was only thinking of a par save when he hit the shot and was overjoyed — well, about as overjoyed as the cool, calm Johnson can get — when it disappeared in the cup for his lowest round since shooting 65 in the second round of the Tournament of Champions last January.

"I felt like I've been swinging well for a while now, just haven't really seen the results or seen the scores," Johnson said. "Made a few putts, but yeah, I mean just playing solid. Finally put a round together."

Redman was the first to reach 6 under with a run of four birdies over five holes on his back nine.

Hadley's approach on his next-to-last hole, the eighth, was 2 feet from the cup for his tying birdie.