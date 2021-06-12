Hadley has 4-shot lead at delayed Palmetto Championship

But it was Johnson who faltered, looking more like the error-prone ball- striker who missed cuts at the Masters and the PGA Championships the past two months than the one who confidently took control of his home-state Congaree Golf Club in the two opening rounds.

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, 11th in the world, and Bo Van Pelt were tied for fifth at 7 under. Hatton shot a 68 while Van Pelt had the day's lowest score at 66.

Hadley, the PGA Tour's rookie of the year in 2014 whose only victory came that same season, moved back on top with three straight birdies on the 12th, 13th and 14th holes. The last was a perfectly struck putt from 32 feet away to separate from the field.

No one could catch up on a hot, steamy South Carolina Saturday, leaving Hadley 18 holes, uh, 19, from his second career tour victory.

Hadley had missed 10 cuts in his last 12 tournaments and acknowledged he wasn't sure what to expect at Congaree, filling in for the RBC Canadian Open which was called off due to COVID-19 for a second straight season.

So Hadley went out and shot 11-under 131 his first two rounds — his best start to a PGA Tour event since 2016 and his first-ever 36-hole lead on tour.