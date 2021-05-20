Fortunate to be in PGA field, Fowler opens with 1-under 71

KIAWAH ISLAND — Forget trying to beat the top 100 players in the world, a group Rickie Fowler is no longer part of. Lately, he's been struggling to beat Michael Jordan in money games at Jordan's private club, the Grove.

Of course, Fowler has to give Jordan 10 shots per round.

“I think not having to hand out any money to M.J. has probably been the bigger wins because of how Grove sets up for him,” Fowler said Thursday after he opened the PGA Championship with a 1-under 71. “So if I don't lose money to him, that's actually a win.”

Fowler will take wins where he can find them. The last of his five on the PGA Tour came in early 2019. Once considered one of the best players without a major championship, Fowler hasn't had a top-10 finish anywhere since January of last year, during which time he has fallen from 25th in the world to his current ranking of 128th.

He missed the Masters for the first time in a decade — watching it on TV with Tiger Woods, who is recuperating from a car crash — and needed a special invitation to compete this week on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. He would need a rapid ascent in the rankings to avoid having to qualify for next month's U.S. Open.