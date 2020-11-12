For fall Masters, change comes to a tradition like no other

“I don’t think it will quite have the same effect if (caddie Mick Donaghy) is asking me to do it," Tyrrell Hatton said. “I think we’ll leave that one for next April, hoping that, obviously, we’ll have fans here again.”

The Masters Club Dinner hosted by the defending champion went on, but it was moved from the second-floor library to the Trophy Room downstairs to allow for more spacing.

Club Chairman Fred Ridley, who traditionally slips the green jacket over the winner's shoulders on Sunday, said the presentation in Butler Cabin will go on, but with a little more social distancing than usual. The ceremony on the putting green — which is mainly for the fans at the course — won’t happen.

“We do think Butler Cabin is something that is really, not only part of the history, but emblematic of what the Masters is all about, giving the champion the green jacket,” Ridley said. “So we will be in Butler Cabin. Viewers may be seeing part of that room that they haven’t seen before because we are going to be more spread out, but we will have the same people in the cabin with the same basic ceremony. I think we can do it appropriately."