Following virus-induced leave, Johnson back and playing catch-up at Houston Open

HOUSTON — A six-week break going into the Masters was not what Dustin Johnson had in mind. He wasn't expecting to test positive for the coronavirus, either, and still wonders how it happened.

The South Carolina native did find one positive to being the most prominent golfer to recover from COVID-19. Under CDC guidelines followed by the PGA Tour, he won't have to be tested for three months.

“I know I'm playing next week at the Masters,” Johnson said Wednesday, adding that he would be “nervous for sure” if he had to wait for the test results before setting foot on Augusta National.

“I had no idea where I got it from,” he said. “I thought about it and tried to figure it out. I had every person that I had been around ... every single one of them got tests. Not one person had it. The only thing I can figure is I got it in Vegas. I don't even know how I got it there."

That forced him to miss the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek and the Zozo Championship at Sherwood on a course where he is a member. And it cost him time in preparing for the final major of the year. He was among those who finished one shot behind Tiger Woods last year at the Masters.