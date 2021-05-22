Even on easier Ocean Course, low scores elusive at PGA

Big numbers prevented others from going low.

Bryson DeChambeau's scores of 72, 71 and 71 would suggest consistency, and he did play the final three holes in even par on Saturday — with a birdie, a double bogey and another birdie.

Charley Hoffman made an impressive six birdies but sprinkled in five bogeys and a double. Gary Woodland made six birdies and three doubles.

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was one of a few to make a hard move in the opposite direction. He was 5 under for the tournament before he dropped five shots in a four-hole stretch. One last bogey on the 18th gave him a 42 on the back nine and a 76.

Jordan Spieth and Billy Horschel shot 68, the best score of the day. But Horschel made the cut on the number and Spieth was only one better through 36 holes.

"I shipped in and made a long par putt on 15, so I can't really say that it should have been a lot lower. But this is a round where I'm walking up the 18th going, man, this could have been special today," Spieth said. "It felt like one of those really good 6-, 7-under rounds that ended up being 4."

It was still enough to move him up 37 spots to a tie for 13th at even par.

"If I were at 4 under and the lead was only 7, then things could be different," Spieth said. "But I'm not."

