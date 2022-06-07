Dustin Johnson quits PGA Tour

ST. ALBANS, England — Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson has resigned his PGA Tour membership to participate in the new golf series backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25 million in prize money, is taking place outside London from Thursday.

Johnson said on Tuesday he "had to think long and hard" about leaving the PGA Tour, seemingly ending his hopes of competing in the Ryder Cup for the United States.

"Ultimately, I decided to come and do this," Johnson said at Centurion Club. "I'm excited about this. Obviously the Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that has meant a lot to me. ... Hopefully I'll get a chance to do that again, but I don't make the rules."

Johnson, whose last victory was the Saudi International in 2021, is No. 13 in the world, the highest-ranked player in the field. He has held the No. 1 spot in the world longer than any player since Tiger Woods.

"I chose what is best for me and my family," Johnson said, explaining his decision to join the Saudi venture fronted by Greg Norman.

Speaking alongside Johnson, former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell said he had yet to give up his PGA membership.

"I don't feel I need to," he said. "I don't want to get into a legal situation with the PGA Tour."

McDowell accepts it is "incredibly polarizing" to join the Saudi-funded rebel golf tour. He even offered a reason why.

"Take the Khashoggi situation," he said. "We all agree that's reprehensible. Nobody is going to argue that fact."

The Northern Irish golfer was referencing the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. U.S. intelligence services said they believe the killing of the U.S.-based Saudi journalist came at the orders of the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, who heads the Public Investment Fund. The prince denies wrongdoing.

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund is providing the hundreds of millions of dollars in sign-on fees and prize money that is enticing players away from the established tours and jeopardizing their participation in the majors and Ryder Cup.

The tour is the latest branch of Saudi Arabia's attempt to reposition itself as a backer of lavish sports events rather than one associated with human rights abuses, which rights groups call "sportswashing."

McDowell is trying to avoid discussing the specifics of the country he is effectively working for.

"I really feel like golf is a force of good in the world — I just try to be a great role model to kids," he said. "We are not politicians. I know you guys hate that expression, but we are really not, unfortunately. We are professional golfers.

"If Saudi Arabia wanted to use the game of golf as a way for them to get to where they want to be and they have the resources to accelerate that experience, I think we are proud to help them on that journey using the game of golf and the abilities that we have to help grow the sport and take them to where they want to be."

How, though, McDowell was asked, is that journey helping women who are oppressed in Saudi Arabia, the LGBTQ individuals whose rights to live freely are criminalized, the migrant workers whose rights are violated, the victims of the Saudi-led bombing of Yemen, or the 81 men who were executed by the kingdom in March?

"I wish I had the ability to be able to have that conversation with you," McDowell said. "As golfers, if we tried to cure geopolitical situations in every country in the world that we play golf in, we wouldn't play a lot of golf. It's a really hard question to answer.

"We're just here to focus on the golf and kind of what it does globally for the role models that these guys are."

McDowell did most of the talking on Saudi rights issues, with Johnson responding earlier: "I would pretty much say the exact same thing. I'd agree with what Graeme said."

