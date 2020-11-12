DeChambeau eager to test Augusta National by capitalizing on his length

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The cart picking up golf balls on the practice range at Augusta National can only go so far. Club members were swapping tales Tuesday about members of the staff reaching the end of the range and having to sort through azalea bushes more than 350 yards away to pick up a few more balls.

The culprit, of course, was Bryson DeChambeau.

Never mind that Tiger Woods is the defending champion at the Masters, still emotional 19 months later talking about that fierce embrace he shared with his son. Or that the silence of not having spectators for the first time is just as eerie as the color of autumn in the trees.

DeChambeau has become a showstopper. He has everyone curious about whether his bulk and behemoth tee shots can undress Augusta National.

“It's a substantially easier golf course for him than it is for everybody else,” said Justin Thomas, who joined DeChambeau, Woods and Fred Couples for a practice round at the start of the week. “I think once he starts messing with that longer driver and has a little bit more free time, then as crazy as it is, he might be able to hit it further.”