Column: Roars are back in golf, and so is Phil Mickelson

The roars were always going to come back at some point because nothing screams major championship golf more than well lubricated fans urging every shot to get in the hole on a Saturday afternoon. Phil Mickelson's return to form wasn't nearly as certain, though it gave spectators even more reason to ditch their masks and plead for him to make some history in the PGA Championship.

Their fondness for Mickelson wasn't enough to keep Phil from being Phil and, true to form, he stumbled on the back nine just when it looked as if he was on his way to a runaway win for the aging. No worries, because he's still got a one-shot lead and on Sunday there will be even more to scream for.

Though probably not for the people Steve Stricker came upon pounding down vodka lemonades early in the day.

``They keep going with that today, they're going to have some problems,'' the Ryder Cup captain said. ``But it's good to see them.''

That's pretty much the sentiment around all sports, where a return to semi-normal reunites players and fans who never realized how much they would miss each other. It's especially true in a sport where quiet is the order of the day — until a swing is made and it gets real noisy.