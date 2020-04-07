COLUMN: Enjoy Masters reruns with no live event this week

Hey, honey, look here at what Mr.-Can’t-Even-Set-The-Thermostat just called up! Those are the closing holes of the 1972 Masters right there on the big screen. That’s Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf, when they were younger and thinner, too. Look, plaid was in fashion. The caddies were all African-American, from the club’s own caddie contingent, as was the requirement then (and would be for another decade).

That’s a reminder, too, of Clifford Roberts, who was still the despotic club chairman then, and the quote forever attributed to him: “As long as I’m alive, all the golfers will be white and all the caddies will be black.” Didn’t say all the memories were guaranteed to be warm and fuzzy. Some are even contemptible.

In the absence of a Masters this spring, various outlets have sprung to action to compensate (over-compensate?). There may be no event better at celebrating its past than the Masters, where the champions all gather for their own dinner one night and dress apart from the untitled rabble every day. There may be no event more suitable to an enjoyable revisit than this one. If you can watch Barney Fife lose it again and again and it never gets old, who’s to say you can’t watch Bubba Watson defy physics hitting out of the trees on No. 10 more than once? That appetite for any Masters action — even if it’s dated and predictable — will be tested this week.