Back in PGA, grateful Branden Grace shrugs off tough finish

"I think I've seen more of America than most Americans, let me put it that way, and it took me four days to get there," Grace said.

That wasn't the worst thing to happen to Grace during the pandemic. His father died of COVID-19 in January. Two months later, Grace closed eagle-birdie to win the Puerto Rico Open by one shot and earn a spot in this year's PGA.

"Obviously, what happened, the sadness, there's a lot of good to follow. I know my old man's with me. He's out there grinding it as well," Grace said. "So I'm just playing golf. I'm enjoying it and nice to have the family out there just to stay calm on the other side of it."

Grace holds the single-round major championship scoring record, a 62 in the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale. He has four top-five finishes in majors, including third in another PGA at a Pete Dye-designed golf course, Whistling Straits in 2015.

But lately he's missed a few majors, failing to earn invitations to the Masters last November or this April.

"I believe that I should be out here. I believe that I should be a top 30 player in the world, and I believe I should win," Grace said. "I've contended in these big events before. There's no reason why I can't contend in them now, especially around a golf course like this."