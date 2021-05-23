Ageless wonder Mickelson wins PGA to be oldest major champ

Mickelson became the first player in PGA Tour history to win tournaments 30 years apart. The first of his 45 titles was in 1991 when he was still a junior at Arizona State.

"He's been on tour as long as I've been alive," Jon Rahm said. "For him to keep that willingness to play and compete and practice, it's truly admirable."

Koepka and Oosthuizen had their chances, but only briefly. Koepka was 4 over on the three par 5s he faced when the game was still on and closed with a 74. Oosthuizen hit into the water as he was trying to make a final run and shot 73.

"Phil played great," Koepka said. "It's pretty cool to see, but a bit disappointed in myself."

Koepka also got lost in the chaos and said it was the most his right knee, on which he had ligament surgery two months ago, hurt all day.

This was history in the making. No one wanted to miss it.

Tom Watson came close at Turnberry in 2009 when at 59 he had a one-shot lead playing the 18th hole and made bogey, losing the British Open in a playoff to Stewart Cink. Greg Norman was 53 when he had the 54-hole lead at Royal Birkdale and failed to hang on in the 2008 British Open.

Mickelson didn't let this chance pass him by.