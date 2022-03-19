Orangeburg Country Club again among best 'classic' courses

The winter of 2021-22 is shaping up as memorable for Orangeburg Country Club, in ways both historic and contemporary.

This month, the club is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding in the years following World War I, a landmark event chronicled by local writer and club member Gene Atkinson in an upcoming book.

It’s also the 60th anniversary of the club’s relocation from what is now the Club Acres neighborhood to its current site along the Edisto River, a project directed by famed course architect Ellis Maples in 1961-62.

Add to that the 100th birthday last fall of Jane Covington, beloved Orangeburg icon and The First Lady of South Carolina Golf, who happens to live just off the course’s fourth tee, and there might not be enough champagne to toast all the moments to remember surrounding the club this spring.

Amid all those celebrations comes a more current but no less welcome one: Orangeburg Country Club’s annual recognition this past week as one of the state’s top golf courses by the South Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel, an organization of 120-plus media, top players and insiders who have regularly included OCC among their favorites each year since 2014.

For 2021-22, the 6,836-yard, par-72 layout is ranked 11th among the state’s top 20 “classic” golf courses (those built prior to 1980), a designation the Ratings Panel initiated to recognize differences between older courses and more modern designs. This year’s ranking is a slight dip from 2020, when the course was No. 9 among classic courses.

The panel’s regard for OCC is nothing new. A year ago, the course – which has enjoyed a renaissance since its 2009 restoration by Pinehurst, N.C.-based architect Richard Mandell – was ranked sixth in South Carolina by the panel among “Courses You Can Play” that are accessible by the public (though a private course, OCC has availability to outside play via tourism operations in the Santee area).

“I’m so glad that our panel is now giving special recognition to the classic courses of our state, like Orangeburg Country Club,” Ratings Panel executive director Michael Whitaker said. “Most of these courses were built at a time when moving large quantities of dirt was not common and, as a result, they more accurately represent the property and surroundings upon which they are built.

“Also, they were created to be walked, before the riding cart exerted most of its influence on course design. Classic courses such as Orangeburg truly represent golf ‘as it was meant to be.’”

In the panel’s most recent ranking of all South Carolina courses regardless of classic or modern and private or public, the club was 43rd among the state’s top 50, out of approximately 360 public and private courses in South Carolina. The ratings panel first ranked OCC among its Top 50 courses in 2014, and that year also designated its 18th hole as “most challenging” in the S.C. Midlands.

In 2015, the course was named as “best renovation since 2005,” and earned “Best Private Club Value” in 2016. In 2019 and 2020, it garnered Top 30 “You Can Play,” Top 50 overall and Top 20 Classic courses.

The panel isn’t alone in its admiration for Orangeburg Country Club. In 2019 and again in 2020, Golfweek magazine included the club in its “Ultimate Guide” of the nation’s Top 200 Residential Golf Courses.

Director of Golf David Lackey, an Orangeburg native who grew up on the course and has been at the club since 2004, said the Ratings Panel vote is evidence that Maples’ 60-year-old design remains a challenge to 2022 players of all skill levels. It also affirms that the club’s decision – or, rather, that of the late Frank Tourville Sr., who bought the club in 2009 and hired Mandell to make the upgrades – was critical to its current ranking.

“With the guidance of (Mandell), the course was ‘freshened up,’” Lackey said. “(The panel’s) ranking is a testament to Ellis Maples and the timelessness of the courses that he designed.

“At the time (of the renovation), Mandell said that it seemed that Maples intentionally left some space on certain holes – such as Nos. 4, 7, 13 (which was hard enough pre-restoration), 15 and 18 – which allowed those holes to be lengthened during the restoration. That work helped keep the course competitive and current, given the increase in distance offered by today’s equipment.”

In his upcoming book, Atkinson recounts the club’s formation in late 1921 by local officials, who the following spring oversaw construction of a nine-hole course with sand greens – the standard for many courses of that era – which were later converted to grass. The course was laid out on 95 acres at a cost of $20,000, or about $315,000 in 2022 dollars.

Atkinson writes that the club’s name was changed to the Country Club of Orangeburg in 1937 and remained such until Tourville’s purchase in 2009. The original nine-hole course hosted numerous events, including a memorable exhibition match in 1939 pitting PGA Tour legends Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead against locals Mitt Jeffords and 17-year-old Darby Moore.

But it was after Maples was commissioned in 1959 to build a new course that Orangeburg CC began making a major impact on golf in South Carolina, Atkinson wrote. The club members swapped the original site for 137 acres owned by businessman Andrew David Griffith, and that property became the home of the current club, which opened in November 1961.

At one time one of the state’s longest tracks, OCC has hosted a number of S.C. Golf Association and Carolinas Golf Association events over the years, dating to the 1936 and 1949 S.C. Amateur Championships on the original course. The new course continued and expanded that tradition, with the CGA staging its junior (1965), amateur (1974), mid-amateur (1986), women’s senior (2005) and junior match play (2006) championships there.

In 2009, with the club’s membership “aging out” and facing bankruptcy, Tourville – owner of Zeus Industrial Products Inc. and a member who lived off the fourth tee – took ownership by assuming club debt of about $875,000 and committing to spend $1.5 million in capital improvements over three years, a number eventually dwarfed by the actual outlay (Tourville always refused to reveal the exact amounts). The restoration took place from July to November 2009, with Jane Covington, at age 87, hitting the ceremonial first tee shot upon completion.

Since Mandell’s restoration, OCC has played host to the CGA’s Mid-Amateur (2012), 2020 S.C. Amateur Match Play and 2021 Senior Four-Ball and Women’s Four-Ball.

Another, sadder anniversary occurs in March: the death of Tourville, the man who “saved” Orangeburg Country Club and whose family still owns the club. Lackey said the elder Tourville, a lifelong lover of golf, would be as proud of this year’s Top 20 Classic ranking as any of those past awards.

“Being recognized in this regard is satisfying,” Lackey said, “in the fact that (Tourville’s) legacy and commitment to Orangeburg and OCC continue to live on.” That’s yet another reason to break out the champagne.

Bob Gillespie is a former senior sports writer for The State and former sports editor of The Times and Democrat. He lives in Columbia

