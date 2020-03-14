Orangeburg CC ranked 9th among S.C. Classics

When Orangeburg Country Club was constructed on its current site in 1961 by architect Ellis Maples, it was viewed as “modern” in terms of length and architectural features (bunkers, water hazards, green speeds, etc.).
Nearly 60 years later, the golf course – even after a 2009 renovation by Pinehurst architect Richard Mandell – is generally considered a “classic” course, both in design and purpose.
That’s the view of members of the South Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel, a group of 125-plus media, industry insiders and avid players, who have consistently ranked Orangeburg CC among the state’s top 50 in recent years. Those rankings didn’t differentiate between courses built prior to 1980 and those built with more modern equipment and architectural features.
This year, the Ratings Panel chose to split up its rankings between Classic (pre-1980) and Modern – and going against its statewide “peers,” OCC landed the No. 9 spot in the inaugural Top 20 Classic Courses.
“In analyzing the history of golf course development in South Carolina, it became obvious to us that there was a major shift in course style and construction budgets beginning around 1980,” said Michael Whitaker, executive director of the Golf Course Ratings Panel. “From that time forward, most courses were built in conjunction with real estate developments or as part of an upscale coastal resort.
“(The panel) decided to split our ranking lists into Classic (designed and created before 1980) and Modern (1980-forward) so that our rankings would better reflect the type of courses that were built during each era, and to give us a chance to honor some additional deserving courses.”
Doing so didn’t mean consigning classic courses to the “minor leagues” of design, however. Indeed, Orangeburg’s peer group includes some of South Carolina’s highest-regarded courses, regardless of age.
No. 1 on the Classics list is Harbour Town Golf Links, home since 1969 of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, the state’s lone annual PGA Tour event. Yeamans Hall in Hanahan (1929) and Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken (1892, the state’s oldest continuing course) annually are ranked nationally among all courses.
Nos. 4 and 5, Greenville Country Club’s Chanticleer Course (1970) and The Dunes Golf & Beach Club (1947), both Robert Trent Jones designs, also have been nationally ranked over the years. Rounding out the Classics Top 10 are the Country Club of Charleston, another 1920s project by architect Seth Raynor and site of the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open; Aiken Golf Club, a 1912 design influenced by iconic architect Donald Ross; Camden Country Club, which claims to be the state’s only 18-hole Ross design; and, at No. 10, Wild Dunes Resort’s Links Course, regarded as one of the first solo projects by “modern” designer Tom Fazio.
Good company, indeed, OCC director of golf David Lackey acknowledged.
"I think that the title of the category "Classic” meshes perfectly with the layout that Ellis Maples provided for us to enjoy,” he said. “(Maples) provided room in fairways to accommodate good and less-than-good shots, as well as large greens that do the same. Bunkers are strategically placed, but the course is not "over-bunkered", and only five holes bring water into play, with only one of those being a truly forced carry (the par-5 18th, ranked previously by the Panel as one of the state’s best finishing holes).
“The subtle undulations of the greens provide most of the protection for the course. We often hear the best compliment that any course can get: ‘I could live here and play this course every day.’ It provides plenty of challenge for the highly skilled golfer, while comfortably accommodating the casual golfer."
Rounding out the Classics Top 20: Surf Golf & Beach Club in North Myrtle Beach; Furman University Golf Course in Greenville (also ranked among the nation’s top college-affiliated courses); the Country Club of Spartanburg; Columbia’s Forest Lake Club; Greenville Country Club’s Riverside course; King’s North at Myrtle Beach National; Florence Country Club; Pine Lakes Country Club in Myrtle Beach; Columbia Country Club; and Hilton Head’s Palmetto Dunes Resort’s Robert Trent Jones Course.
“We’re honored to be selected again by the Panel, and to be among such company as the other tremendous courses on the list,” Lackey said.
The Midlands area has six of the top 20 Classic courses, followed by Myrtle Beach (four), Upstate (four), Charleston (three), Hilton Head (two) and the Pee Dee (one)
Leading the Top 50 Modern Courses rankings is a familiar name: The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Resort, site of the 1991 “War by the Shore” Ryder Cup, 2012 PGA Championship and scheduled for next year’s PGA in May. The Pete Dye design has perennially led the state’s rankings for all courses for more than a decade.
Following the public-access Ocean Course is the ultra-exclusive Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, started by the late Robert McNair, then owner of the NFL’s Houston Texans, and established as a philanthropic project focused on education.
Next comes May River Golf Club at Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, a semi-private Jack Nicklaus design, followed by Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville (Tom Fazio design); Beaufort’s Secession Golf Club; Kiawah Island Club’s Tom Watson-designed Cassique; Hilton Head’s Long Cove Club; and Cherokee Plantation Golf Club (Yemassee) – private enclaves all. Rounding out the Top 10 are designs by the late Mike Strantz: Pawleys Island’s Caledonia Golf & Fish Club (public) and private Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw, near Mount Pleasant.
The Golf Course Ratings Panel honored first-place winners Harbour Town and The Ocean Course at Saturday’s annual awards dinner in Pawleys Island.
Bob Gillespie is a former senior sports writer for The State and former sports editor of The Times and Democrat. He lives in Columbia