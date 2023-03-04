For almost as long as golf has been played in America, enthusiasts have had essentially two choices of how and where to play.

Those with the financial wherewithal, and a desire for exclusivity, sought out private courses, as much for prestige as for playing opportunities. Meanwhile, the “common man” golfer could choose from a variety of public-access courses, from high-end resort locations to low-cost municipal courses, or “munis.”

But more and more, the lines have blurred, as some previously “exclusive” golf venues are opening their doors to outside play. One of the leaders in that movement, Orangeburg Country Club, has found that new reality a boon for the club and visitors alike.

The latest payoff from that comes via the South Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel, a group of 120-plus media, golf business people and avid players, who each year compile rankings of the state’s top courses. For 2023, the Panel rates OCC in its “Top 30 You Can Play,” along with such famed resort courses as Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course, Hilton Head’s Harbour Town Golf Links and Myrtle Beach’s Caledonia Golf & Fish Club.

How does OCC, a private club, qualify for public-access ranking (the club is also regularly rated in the Panel’s “Top 50 Courses In South Carolina” – both public and private – most recently in 2022)? And why did that happen to begin with?

The “why,” says longtime OCC director of golf David Lackey, is simple: economics.

In 2009, the club – founded in 1921 and located on its present site since 1963 – faced bankruptcy due to declining and/or aging membership. That year, as the club was being bought/rescued by the late Frank Tourville, a club member and founder of Zeus Industrial Products Inc., the club’s board decided to affiliate with two golf-package groups, Golf Santee and Santee Cooper Golf, allowing their customers to play OCC as part of their vacation golf lineups.

“Back then, some courses were facing a downturn in the private-club business,” Lackey said. “As we changed ownership, we knew we needed new revenue streams, and we knew those (Santee golf package) groups were well-managed.

“I can’t remember who made the first move, but we’d been in conversations with them for a while, and we decided to pull the trigger. We were playing about half the rounds (needed for a profit) and the course was under-utilized, so it wasn’t going to cause a problem with the members.”

Far from a problem, the pact with Golf Santee and Santee Cooper Golf proved a lifesaver for Orangeburg Country Club. “(Tourville) knew revenue was the key, and he was fine with (the arrangement),” Lackey said.

Currently, Santee accounts for roughly 20% of OCC’s rounds, Lackey said, having occasionally peaked at 22-24%. That, and an upfront infusion of cash from Tourville, enabled the club to renovate its grounds and clubhouse in 2009, lifting it to its current position among the state’s top courses.

Mixing outsiders and members is, Lackey said, a balancing act, if a necessary one. “We make sure members have their access; we work around the times when they usually play, and try to shift (guests) to another day,” he said. Visitors also pay a higher rate than members, which drives up income, too.

“Any time you go from a quiet course that’s exclusive because there are so few rounds, there’s an adjustment period,” Lackey said. “But the members knew we were going bankrupt, and a lot of eyes were opened that this was a ‘necessary evil.’”

Many would question the “evil” part, since play by outsiders also has resulted in increased “word of mouth” praise for the course following its 2009 renovation by Pinehurst, N.C., architect Richard Mandell.

“Folks who ventured (from Santee) to OCC, if they were dining out over there, they would ask others, ‘Have you played Orangeburg? You need to go,’” Lackey said. “That’s the best advertising. We get a lot of recommendations (saying) that it’s worth the 30-minute drive.”

While fees to play Orangeburg run higher (roughly $10-20 per round depending on the season) than at the dozen-plus other courses in the Santee packages, “no one is complaining,” Lackey said. “People enjoy having a premium product, and we solicit feedback from them. We want to know what we’re doing well, or if we do something poorly. Everyone’s out for each other’s best interests.”

Brock Hannay, director of operations for Golf Santee, concurs. “We get a lot of return customers who come back year after year, and they like that feeling of exclusivity (at OCC),” Hannay said. “It gives us some variety in our lineup of courses.

“Orangeburg is beautiful, and David and his crew do an excellent job in keeping it that way. We have confidence that they’re going to treat our customers like they were members, from (providing) range balls to loading bags (onto carts) and the food services there.”

While the Santee arrangement was born of necessity – the golf business nationally has enjoyed a resurgence the past couple of years, in part due to Covid-19 restrictions that suited golf’s outdoor play – Lackey says the chances of going back to members-only is unlikely, for Orangeburg or most other clubs. The Dunes Golf & Beach Club, also ranked in the “Top 30 You Can Play,” has outsider play for guests at partner hotels in Myrtle Beach.

“I think any club that’s not completely self-sustaining will have to open its eyes, and doors, in the future,” he said. And the Santee groups are happy about that, too.

“We have such a good relationship (with OCC), and it’s mutually beneficial,” Hannay said. “We’re glad to be a part of it.”

Bottom line: count on Orangeburg Country Club continuing its ranking among golf courses in South Carolina – private and public.