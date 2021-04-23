OCC member teams for title on home course; Orangeburg is site for CGA's Senior Four-Ball

Robinson and Edmondson came into the final round on top at 13-under-par after two excellent opening rounds. On Wednesday, they weren’t able to gain that same momentum that they had in the first two rounds. They were 1-over-par on the day when they reached No. 15.

Weston took an aggressive approach to No. 15 after the realization that they had a shot at the title and chipped in from behind the green for a game-changing birdie. The side cruised in with another birdie on No. 16 to claim their first CGA championship title.

The newly minted champions finished the round at 5-under-par 67, which was the lowest round of the day by three strokes, likely due to the cold and windy conditions. Robinson and Edmondson claimed runner-up just one stroke off the lead at 12-under-par, 204 overall.

“Any time you beat the guys that we ended up getting the best of here, you have to be proud of yourself,” Teaster said. “These guys were really good. We have played with most of them and they are all great guys, but we were just able to make the putts when we had to.”

Randall Sullins of Claremont, N.C., and Phil Bland of Waynesville, N.C., tied with Walter Todd of Laurens and Todd Hendley of Columbus, N.C., for third. Both had 9-under-par 207 totals.

The CGA extends thanks to the members, especially those that volunteered their time and efforts this week, and staff of Orangeburg Country Club, especially Director of Golf David Lackey and Head Course Superintendent Alex Tolbert, for their hospitality in hosting the 53rd Carolinas Senior Four-Ball Championship.

Bob Gillespie is a former senior sports writer for The State and former sports editor of The Times and Democrat. He lives in Columbia

