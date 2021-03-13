OCC again ranked in 'Top 30 You Can Play,' one of three in S.C. Midlands

When it comes to top-ranked golf in South Carolina, especially for the general public or resort player, proximity to the Atlantic Ocean is a fact of life.

That fact makes Orangeburg Country Club’s consistent position among the state’s top public-access courses, as determined by the South Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel, even more noteworthy.

The panel, made up of more than 120 media, professional and golf business members, has released its 2020-21 “Top 30 You Can Play,” highlighting South Carolina’s best among courses available to tourists and non-club members. Of those courses, 25 are in the Grand Strand (13), Greater Charleston (8) and Lowcountry (4) regions.

OCC, meanwhile, is one of three Midlands courses named to the biennial rankings. The Upstate trails with two public-access courses. Along with Orangeburg CC, Aiken Golf Club – a historic gem built in 1912 – and the Country Club of South Carolina in Florence were the Midlands courses selected by the panel’s members.