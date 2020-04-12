No. 1 -- The greatest Masters: Nicklaus charges to sixth green jacket in 1986

Kite and Norman were but two of the obstacles Nicklaus had to overcome.

At one time or another, Ballesteros was there, the dashing Spaniard who now, in the twilight of Nicklaus' career, may be ready to assume the role of golf's leader.

And there was Langer, the West German who was the defending champion; Corey Pavin, perhaps the best of America's young stars; Tom Watson, the five-time British Open champion trying to win his third Masters; and Nick Price, the South African who set a Masters scoring record with a 63 the day before.

They were all there in contention at one time or another, all trying to beat Augusta National and their own nerves and, in the end, the man generally considered the finest player the game has ever known.

Ballesteros, who scored two eagles and, at one stage on the back nine, held a two-stroke lead, hit into the water on the 15th and eventually finished fourth with a 70 and a 281 total.

After making a birdie putt on the ninth hole, Nicklaus reached the turn in 35, one under for the day and three under for the tournament.