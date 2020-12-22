'Memories ... for our entire lives': Team Tiger dons traditional red for Sunday

The Woodses played the final six holes in 6-under par, too late by then to do anything about Thomas and his father. Thomas, a former world No. 1 and PGA champion, has grown close to the Woods clan and talked in the days leading up to this event about how badly Charlie wants to beat him.

Mike Thomas said young Woods took $1 off him on the putting green Saturday afternoon and said with a laugh, "I'll show him what I got here." Mike Thomas specializes in working with juniors and spends time with Charlie when he's in Florida.

Alastair Johnston, vice chairman at IMG, created this tournament 25 years ago. It started as the Father-Son Challenge. It since has changed into major champions and Players Championship winners competing with a family member — son, daughter, father-in-law, grandson.

The idea was that golf fans would be curious to see the children of great players. Throw in the 11-year-old son of golf's biggest star, and interest surged to new levels. Charlie Woods delivered a great show, unfazed by the 250 spectators (mostly sponsor guests) or the national TV spotlight.

The PNC Championship has the strongest waiting list in golf, and it's always been that way. Newcomers to the field this year included Woods and Thomas, Bubba Watson and Mark Calcavecchia.