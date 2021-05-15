McIlroy has momentum for PGA major at Kiawah

Another player is Spieth, who has reason to get plenty of attention at Kiawah Island.

Spieth had not won since the 2017 British Open and was on the verge of falling out of the top 100 in the world when he missed the cut in his first start of the year. Then, he played in the final group the next two weeks. He contended at Bay Hill and then he capped off his return by winning the Texas Open, followed by a tie for third at Augusta National.

But then he tested positive for COVID-19 during a two-week break that turned into four weeks. He returned at the AT&T Byron Nelson hopeful of knocking off some rust he didn't initially expect to be there.

At stake for Spieth is another chance — his fifth and possibly his best — to win the PGA Championship for the final piece of the career Grand Slam. Only five others have won all four majors, most recently Tiger Woods in 2000. No one has completed it at the PGA Championship.

“The first time was really the only time where it may have weighed on me, only given it was coming right off a major win (the British Open for the third leg) and then I was playing really well. So I felt in form. And then the years after, I just didn't really feel in great form in PGAs," Spieth said.