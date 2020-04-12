MASTERS NO. 4: Nicklaus wins epic battle for fifth green jacket

In the final pairing, Nicklaus was paired with young Tom Watson as the next to last twosome behind Weiskopf and Miller. Weiskopf came from six shots back to overtake the front-running Nicklaus after 54 holes and Miller, 11 strokes behind and written off as a contender, continued to sizzle.

The two Ohioans, Nicklaus and Weiskopf, went at each other stroke for stroke through the first 10 holes, the lead fluctuating with the determined, fast-walking Miller picking up ground.

After 10 holes, Nicklaus and Weiskopf were tied, 11 under par, with Miller only two shots back. No one else was a factor for the title. Then the contenders swung into what has been christened the "Amen Corner" — a group of holes at the far side of the course from the clubhouse where an abundance of water and fickle, swirling winds have been known to kill the spirit of the giants.

It is here, by Masters tradition, that championships are won and lost. There was no exception this time.

At the 11th, a formidable par four, Weiskopf dumped his second into the water and Miller, in one of this few miscues, three-putted, missing from two feet. Nicklaus now led Weiskopf by one and Miller by three.