MASTERS NO. 3: Tiger wins Masters to cap remarkable comeback

Schauffele failed to birdie the par-5 15th and scrambled for pars the rest of the way for a 68. Dustin Johnson made three straight birdies late in the round, but he got going too late and had to settle for a 68 and a return to No. 1 in the world.

Woods goes to No. 6, his first time inside the top 10 since the 2014 PGA Championship.

Koepka, one of four players from the final two groups who hit into the water on No. 12, rallied with an eagle on the 13th, narrowly missed another eagle on the 15th and was the last player with a chance. His birdie putt on the 18th from just outside 10 feet missed, and he had to settle for a 70.

"You want to play against the best to ever play," Koepka said. "You want to go toe-to-toe with them. I can leave saying I gave it my all. He's just good, man."

Woods finished at 13-under 275 and became, at 43, the oldest Masters champion since Nicklaus won his sixth green jacket at 46 in 1986. That has stood as Augusta's defining moment for years.

This one is sure to at least rival it.

"This is definitely, probably one of the greatest comebacks I think anybody's ever seen," Koepka said.