MASTERS NO. 2: Future arrives with Tiger's record Masters win

Woods' walk to the first tee on Sunday was greeted not with turned heads, but with craned necks as thousands tried to get a glimpse of the game's new hero.

Woods made a birdie on No. 2 — one of the par-5 holes he played a total of 13 under par for the week. And he showed his first flaw since Thursday's 40 on the front nine of the first round in the middle of that nine on Sunday.

He made bogeys on Nos. 5 and 7, both when he hit bunkers, and made a bad swing on No. 8, hitting his second shot into the pine needles left of the fairway.

But a great bump-and-run shot ended 3 feet from the hole and the birdie seemed to give him his rhythm back.

By the times Woods turned into the dangerous stretch of Augusta known as Amen Corner at No. 11, the easy smile of a very happy young man was beginning to break through the shell of concentration in which Woods surrounds himself.

"I've never played an entire tournament with my A-game. This is pretty close — 63 holes. Excluding that (the front nine), I pretty much had my A-game the whole week," he said.

Waves of affection and admiration carried Woods along on the back nine. He beamed when he hit the dangerous 12th green and nearly laughed when he let loose a tremendously long drive on No. 14.