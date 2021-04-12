Japan's champ: Matsuyama wins for a nation

"It's thrilling to think that there are a lot of youngsters in Japan watching today," Matsuyama said. "Hopefully in five, 10 years, when they get a little older, hopefully some of them will be competing on the world stage. But I still have a lot of years left, so they are going to have to compete against me still."

Message to those kids: Good luck. Matsuyama is only 29.

He moved from No. 25 to No. 14 in the world rankings, and will be welcomed back to Augusta National for Masters week for the rest of his life — one of the many perks that come once someone claims a green jacket.

"I think it's really good for the game of golf globally," Spieth said. "He's a great young player who inevitably was going to win major championships, in my opinion."

It turned out to be a Masters finish like none other, capping a week that was memorable for who was there, who wasn't there for long and who couldn't be there at all.