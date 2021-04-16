Hillcrest Men's Golf Association tournament this weekend

LOCAL GOLF

Hillcrest Men's Golf Association event

The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host its monthly tournament on Sunday at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start at Hillcrest Golf Club.

The format is 2-man captain's choice, with only 6 clubs allowed per person in cart.

Please sign up by 5 p.m. on Saturday at the pro shop at Hillcrest. Tournament is open to all.

T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 17

Northwood Academy 2

The Lady Indians defeated Northwood Academy 17-2 in a non region game at Indian field Thursday.

Eighth-grader Lauren Ballew was the winner in the circle and struck out 4, walked 1 and gave up only 1 hit in three innings.

Katherine Lambrecht led all hitters with a triple and a single with 2 runs batted in. Peyton Schurlknight, Ryn Grubbs, Ava Cuttino, Lauren Ballew, Anna Beth Lambrecht, Bailey Craven, Erin Holliday and Julie Ann Griffith each collected hits.