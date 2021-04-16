Hillcrest Men's Golf Association tournament this weekend

LOCAL GOLF
Hillcrest Men's Golf Association event
The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host its monthly tournament on Sunday at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start at Hillcrest Golf Club.
The format is 2-man captain's choice, with only 6 clubs allowed per person in cart.
Please sign up by 5 p.m. on Saturday at the pro shop at Hillcrest. Tournament is open to all.
T&D REGION SPORTS
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Orangeburg Prep 17
Northwood Academy 2
The Lady Indians defeated Northwood Academy 17-2 in a non region game at Indian field Thursday.
Eighth-grader Lauren Ballew was the winner in the circle and struck out 4, walked 1 and gave up only 1 hit in three innings.
Katherine Lambrecht led all hitters with a triple and a single with 2 runs batted in. Peyton Schurlknight, Ryn Grubbs, Ava Cuttino, Lauren Ballew, Anna Beth Lambrecht, Bailey Craven, Erin Holliday and Julie Ann Griffith each collected hits.
The Lady Indians travel to St. Matthews on Friday to face the Lady Cavaliers at 5:45 p.m.
Calhoun Academy 12
Wilson Hall 2
Calhoun Academy took a 12-2 win against Wilson Hall on Tuesday.
Rebekah Haigler was the winning pitcher.
Leading Hitters for CA were Belle Polin, 2-for-3, double and home run; Bari Arden Arant, 3-for-3, 2 doubles; Rebekah Haigler, 2-for-2, double; Blakley Kingsmore 3-for-4; and Izabel Haigler, 2-for-2, double.
Calhoun Academy (18-3 record) will play host to Orangeburg Prep on Friday.
VARSITY BASEBALL
Orangeburg Prep 7
Lee Academy 6
Orangeburg Prep took a 7-6 home win against Lee Academy on Tuesday in dramatic fashion at Indian Field.
The Indians entered the bottom of the seventh inning down 6-3, but were able to rally and get the walk-off win as A.J. Tolbert stole home for the deciding run.
Copeland Furtick pitched 6-and-2-thirds innings for the Indians, allowing 5 hits and striking out 8.
Forrest Sutcliiff pitched one-third of an inning, recording a strikeout.
Offensively, the Indians were led by Tolbert, 2-for-4; as Colby Thomas, John Mack, Furtick, Hayden McGugan and Forrest Sutcliffe each recorded a hit.
The Indians (4-2 in region play) play Friday at Calhoun Academy in St. Matthews at 6:30 p.m.
JV SOFTBALL
Orangeburg Prep 6
Northwood 0
Orangeburg Prep JV Lady Indians defeated Northwood Academy 6-0 Thursday afternoon in Orangeburg.
Layla Garrick pitched four innings in the win, with no hits, allowing no runs, and striking out 8. Hannah Lambrecht had a double for the Lady Indians while Prestan Schurlknight added a single.
The Lady Indians travel to St. Matthews Friday afternoon with the JV contest beginning at 4 p.m.