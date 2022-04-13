Heritage memories began way back in ‘77

It was dark that Saturday night of March 26, 1977, driving down a Hilton Head Island road in the middle of nowhere. Or at least it seemed like nowhere to a 26-year-old rookie golf writer for The Times and Democrat, who the next day would cover the final round of the then-Sea Pines Heritage Classic – his first-ever PGA Tour event – at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Concern about that career landmark, though, would have to wait. Before I could worry about Sunday’s final round, I first had to find my one-night-stay motel. In 1977, once darkness fell on lightly populated Hilton Head, finding anything was a daunting task.

After three trips down the same stretch of two-lane, I finally spotted the “sign” for the Comfort Inn: slightly larger than a breadbox, smaller than two. In the resort’s early years, the powers-that-be took seriously the notion that visitors came to Hilton Head to get away from neon, large billboards and anything that might detract from nature (or help me find where I was going).

Ah, well. Late the next day, in the small interview area located beneath Harbour Town’s clubhouse in what was normally the cart barn, I and a handful of reporters, most from South Carolina plus a few national writers, listened to Australia’s Graham Marsh, a former high school teacher turned golf pro, tell how his 2-under-par 69 on Sunday let him slip past a fading Tom Watson (final-round 74) by a shot to win his first PGA Tour title – worth a then-princely $45,000 – and the ninth Heritage crown.

Watson, who would claim his first of Heritage winner’s plaid jackets two years later, was gracious in defeat. “(Marsh has) proven himself overseas and he’s no rookie,” he said that day. “Graham played very well.”

That week, he did. But Marsh played the Heritage just three more times and didn’t return after 1980. I did return: 43 years in a row, to be exact.

This week, 45 years after my debut at Harbour Town, I’m back again. It feels good. It feels right. The RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing is celebrating its 54th year; it’ll be my 44th.

That’s four-plus decades and thousands of memories: of great golf, great players, great spring weather, great friendships – and, hopefully, some above-average stories. This week, having missed two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, I expect the experience will be even more special than it’s always been.

The Heritage, South Carolina’s premier annual professional competition (apologies to Darlington), was for most of its early years a tournament won by golf’s best players. Arnold Palmer, two months past his 40th birthday, captured the first one in 1969. The first eight champions (until Marsh, naturally) and 30 of the first 36 were or would become winners of golf’s majors.

Architect Pete Dye, who died in 2020, and 1975 winner Jack Nicklaus, who won a few other titles, co-designed a tight, tree-lined course that demanded the best: best shot-making, best nerves, best minds. And it showed. The list of winners reads like a who’s who: Nicklaus, Hale Irwin and Payne Stewart (three Heritage titles each), Johnny Miller, Hubert Green, Watson, Fuzzy Zoeller and Jim Furyk (two each), Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer, Greg Norman, Nick Price, Justin Leonard, Graeme McDowell.

Some things don’t change: last April, Stewart Cink, best known for denying Watson becoming the oldest major champion ever at the 2009 British Open, started 63-63 (16-under) and won his third Heritage – 21 years after his first – and $1.278 million (OK, some things change).

That means Cink only needs two more to catch Davis Love III, whose run of five titles began with one of my favorite Heritage memories.

Love, now a past Ryder Cup captain, was a second-year player out of the University of North Carolina in 1987. Six days after turning 23, he shot a closing 66 that looked to be too little, too late; leader Steve Jones (later 1996 U.S. Open champion) needed only to par the iconic, lighthouse-framed 18th hole to win that day.

Instead, his out-of-bounds tee shot and double-bogey left Love a stunned first-time PGA Tour winner.

“All you’ve got to do is not hit it too far left (into Calibogue Sound),” Love told me in 2019 for the book, “South Carolina Golf,” by Charleston writer Tommy Braswell and yours truly. “And (Jones) hit it too far right,” into the bordering condominiums filled with partying fans, eventually making double bogey. “A weird way to win,” Love said.

Weird? Let me tell you about weird – and memorable.

In 1988, Norman, amidst a 331-week run as World No. 1, stepped to the first tee at Harbour Town on Sunday with a special fan in tow: Jamie Hutton, a 17-year-old from Wisconsin battling leukemia, and a huge Great White Shark fan. After meeting on Friday, Norman invited the kid to walk alongside him, inside the ropes, for the final round.

Naturally, Norman shot a closing 66 to edge Gil Morgan by a shot. At the trophy ceremony, the Shark donned his plaid winner’s jacket – and Heritage officials produced a matching one, much smaller, for Hutton. Tears flowed. Fans cheered. I wrote a story and won an award.

Flash forward to 1996. The week before the Heritage, Norman suffered one of the worst meltdowns in golf history at the Masters, losing a six-shot lead to Nick Faldo. Most expected Norman to skip Harbour Town, but he showed up, saying he would honor his commitment. Fans loved that and showered him with love – most of them.

On Friday, Norman and playing partner Charlie Rymer were on the 18th tee when an “over-served” fan shouted at Norman: “You choking dog, you cost me money last week” were among the printable rants. Norman’s caddy, Tony Navarro, dove under the ropes and tackled the heckler, who was thrown off the property, to fans’ cheers.

The next day, I asked Rymer (who grew up in Fort Mill and won three S.C. Junior titles) what he’d said to Norman afterward. “I told him, ‘Greg, I’m a South Carolina guy and want to apologize for that, but I can promise you that won’t happen today,’” he said.

Norman smiled gratefully and said, “Thanks, Charlie, but how do you know it won’t?” Rymer – who’d go on to be a hilarious commentator on Golf Channel – replied, “Because I’m carrying a gun in my golf bag.” He was kidding, I think.

Memories? Tom Watson’s second win, in 1982, came on a day when the weather was so frigid (wind chill in the 30s – in March) that Watson wore a wool cap and British Open-style sweaters. At Davis Love’s fifth victory, in 2003, he needed a birdie to force a playoff; he told brother and caddie Mark Love he’d just chip in on the 18th green, and then did it – pointing to Mark afterward to say, “See, I told you so.”

During Hale Irwin’s third win, 23 years after his first, he stopped in a narrow doorway from the interview room to answer a post-interview question and held court with two of us for 10 minutes, while annoyed writers and players squeezed past him. Irwin, always intellectual and deep into his analysis, never budged.

There’s tournament director Steve Wilmot, newly hired in 1987 and convinced, because the resort just had gone into bankruptcy, that “I’d be here maybe 10 months” before having to find a new job. This week will mark Wilmot’s 36th Heritage – not quite 44, as I like to remind him, but his job was always tougher than mine.

Tough? The Heritage survived a Sea Pines bankruptcy, PGA Tour concerns about deteriorating conditions (nearly $100 million in updates by The Riverstone Group from 2005-20 solved those, and then some), and has carried a long list of sponsor names: Sea Pines Classic (1971-86), MCI Heritage Classic (1987-94), the unwieldy MCI Classic, The Heritage of Golf (1995-2000), WorldCom Classic (2001-2), MCI Heritage (2003-05) and Verizon Heritage (2006-10), plus one unsponsored year before Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) arrived on a white horse in 2011.

The Canadians say they love coming to Harbour Town each spring, and while I’m sure they do, I’m also sure it’s not as much as I do. This week, I’ll hoist a beverage to that long-ago night on a dark highway, looking for a motel and preparing for the insights of Graham Marsh, now 78 and retired to Oz.

That was a fine victory in 1977, sir. But you should’ve come back more often. The Heritage has a way of growing on you.

Bob Gillespie is a former senior sports writer for The State and former sports editor of The Times and Democrat. He lives in Columbia

