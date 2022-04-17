Heritage is back and better than ever

HILTON HEAD ISLAND -- When Taiwanese professional golfer C.T. Pan won the 2019 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing for his first PGA Tour victory, he knew he’d always enjoy returning to Harbour Town Golf Links, remembering everything about that breakthrough week – especially the boisterous fans who lined the fairways in droves and cheered him on, and the carnival-like atmosphere surrounding South Carolina’s only annual Tour event.

Sunday, after signing for a final-round, 3-under par 68, the diminutive player reflected on his last two visits, when Harbour Town resembled a ghost town, with restrictions due to COVID-19 protocols that eliminated all fan attendance in 2020, and to 20% of normal attendance a year ago.

This week was more what he recalled, he said. And what he recalled, and saw again Sunday, was “amazing.”

“I always love the fans out here; they’re the best,” Pan said, referring to Tour audiences in general and Heritage crowds in particular. “They had 25,000 or so out there today, a sold-out crowd. Truly amazing.”

Indeed. After two years of prohibitions on who could come here, the galleries were loud and proud in celebrating a return to normal at the Heritage. To truly appreciate that, one needs to flash back to March 2020, when the pandemic arrived in full force, and sports (and life in general) went into shutdown mode.

Karl Puckett, a sports writer for Hilton Head’s Island Packet newspaper, had only recently arrived on the island after moving here from Montana. One minute he was preparing for a typical week of watching the world’s best golfers maneuver their way around the tight confines of Harbour Town; the next, it appeared there would be no Heritage in 2020.

“That was my first time, so I had nothing to compare it to, until this week,” Puckett said. “This week, you have the throngs following players, the full grandstands. You have a sense of ‘this is the Heritage.’ But you didn’t get that feeling then.”

For John Bush, a Graniteville native and former sports information assistant at the University of South Carolina who’s worked as a PGA Tour official since 2001, and who’s attended every Heritage since 2009, the weirdness began when the Tour shut down March 17, 2020. Weeks later, Tour officials decided to stage the schedule starting in June, but with no fans in attendance. The Heritage was the second event to return that month.

“It’s hard to describe how eerie that was,” Bush said. “Like, the players were out there for just the staff and the volunteers.” He laughed. “Selfishly, it was great; it was like I had a front-row seat. But the atmosphere was like a Monday practice round every day.”

Compare those days in 2020 and (with limited crowds) in 2021 with the scene at Harbour Town this week. Upwards of 110,000 tickets were sold for the four rounds, concession stands lined the fairways, and the atmosphere was carnival-like, as the Heritage always has been. It was, to all appearances, a return to normal.

In fact, though, “normal” is now a moving target for tournament officials, who since 2019 have actually curtailed capacities for this week in the interest, they say, of creating a better, more rewarding experience for those in attendance.

Tournament director Steve Wilmot, in his 36th year with the Heritage, said back on Saturday 2019, “we couldn’t have gotten another person out here. Parking, security, concessions, rest rooms – we were at the max.” And that wasn’t necessarily a good thing, he said.

Then came the following March, when the PGA Tour shut down. “The Tour basically told us, ‘See you next year – we hope,” Wilmot said. A few weeks later, the Tour was calling, asking for input: Can you do an event with no fans, in June?

Thus began two years of no or small crowds, with the resulting loss of income for the Heritage. But adjustments were made, and Wilmot and company learned that the event’s popularity in normal times meant there could be changes made to improve the product – and the bottom line.

“We went with a straight grounds ticket for $150, a food-and-beverage package for $300,” vs. an $85/day pass for Friday and Saturday in 2019 – and had no problems selling out. “We learned people would pay for the experience of a prime package,” he said.

And so, when tickets went on sale for this spring, prices were up and available tickets were down – from about 125,000 for the week in 2019 to roughly 110,000 this week, but with no loss of revenue, and an improvement of the fan experience, he said.

“We evaluate things every year, look for things we want to change,” Wilmot said. “(Saturday), attendance was less than 2019, and today was even less than that – but it’s a better experience. We could’ve sold more tickets today, but there’s no added value to that.

“We want crowds that are manageable. This is a flat golf course, no raised areas (besides grandstands) for people to stand and see, and 3- and 4-deep isn’t great. Basically, we’ve learned bigger isn’t always better.”

For most in attendance, of course, such matters of economics were overshadowed by the joy of a return to Harbour Town in large numbers, and the return of a staple to the local calendar.

Scott and Doreen Richard of nearby Bluffton are longtime Heritage regulars; he grew up in Beaufort and has attended 30-plus tournaments, while she started coming in 2004 and is up to 15. They saw the events of the past two years, and while they adjusted, it was eerie, they said.

“We were lucky in 2020,” he said. “Doreen’s father has a condo on the second green, so we got to sit and watch from there. It was really cool; the golfers were more personable” with the limited numbers of fans who had such access.

That said, the Richards preferred the scene this week, with thousands roaming the Harbour Town grounds and celebrating the warm weather and the essence of the Heritage they remember and cherish.

“We’re glad it’s back, and I know the players are, too,” Scott Richard said. “It’s the excitement, hearing the roars from fans.” Added his wife, “We like it back to as normal as possible; it’s a staple, the arrival of spring.”

Even Easter Sunday reflected that. That morning, church services were held at the Liberty Tree in Harbour Town, with Palmetto Dunes golf professional Doug Weaver and 18-year-old Jonathan Griz, the reigning S.C. Amateur champion and one of the nation’s top juniors who’s bound for the University of Alabama, leading the event.

The Sunday service was once only an Easter event, but Wilmot said it’s now held each Heritage Sunday, “for locals who want to go to a service but not leave” Sea Pines. The Richards said the crowd was the biggest they could recall, with rows of seats filled and three or four rows of attendees standing behind them.

No doubt, there were more than a few prayers of thanks offered up – for Easter, for the return of spring and most of all, the return of the Heritage that golf fans appreciate even more after the past two years.

Bob Gillespie is a former senior sports writer for The State and former sports editor of The Times and Democrat. He lives in Columbia

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0