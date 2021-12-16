'First Lady of Golf' celebrates 100 birthday

In his book "Interesting and Influential People of Orangeburg," author Gene Atkinson calls Jane Covington "The First Lady of Golf in the Carolinas.”

Covington, who was born in Orangeburg, will be turning 100 Friday. Earlier this week, with the help of her son Bill, I was able to ask Covington what it meant to hold a title such as "First Lady."

“Any recognition (like 'First Lady’) puts one in a position of more responsibility,” Covington said through e-mail. “It sets a standard to keep the game played at a high level of sportsmanship and competitiveness.”

As a teenager, Covington was highly competitive. Atkinson recalls in his book when Covington, as a senior at Orangeburg High School, was runner-up at the country club championship played against men. She would later play on the men’s golf team at the University of South Carolina until the athletic director restricted females from participating.

Asked how she had seen the game change over her 100 years, she said just having the presence of women on the golf course has been the biggest change.

“When I began playing at the age of 13, golf was mainly a man’s game,” Covington said. “Women didn’t care much about the game at that time, nor did they have the same opportunities to play. My advice for young golfers today is to try all sports, then choose the one you like.”

She qualified for the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 1941 and 1955, losing to the eventual champion in the quarterfinals.

Covington paved the way for women’s golf in the state as she helped co-found the South Carolina Women’s Golf Association and became its first president. She represented the state in numerous team competitions from 1957-73.

In 1973, Covington was inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame, and five years later she was inducted into the South Carolina Golf Hall of Fame. Finally, she was inducted into the Carolinas Golf Hall of Fame. Even with all the accolades, Covington calls her children her biggest accomplishment.

“To be able to rear three children (Jane C. Jeffords, Ellen C. Warren and Bill Covington) as well as play golf competitively has to be my biggest accomplishment in the game,” Covington said.

I asked her if she would change anything over these last 100 years.

“Don’t look back,” Covington said. “Focus on trying to improve what is to be. Keep amateur golf clean and fun, it’s a great game.”

