Dustin Johnson ready to keep going in 2021

No telling how he will react when he sees the emotion in his post-victory interview on the putting green at Augusta.

"Everyone that I've talked to or seen, obviously they really liked it and they said it was nice to see that I did show some emotion, just because I try out on the golf course not to try to get too excited or too upset," he said.

To look back beyond the Masters is equally impressive.

Johnson was runner-up at the PGA Championship, losing a one-shot lead at Harding Park to a closing 64 by Collin Morikawa. He won The Northern Trust by 10 shots. He lost in a playoff at the BMW Championship to a 65-foot birdie putt by Jon Rahm. And he did enough at the Tour Championship to claim the FedEx Cup for the first time.

He has won or been runner-up in six of his last seven events.

Small wonder that swing coach Butch Harmon says, "When he's playing his best, he's the closest thing to Tiger (Woods) when he's on. The difference is Tiger was on for 20 years."

Adam Scott also made such a reference, noting that it's an unfair comparison because Woods did it for so long. Jason Day once had seven victories in a span of 17 starts. Rory McIlroy had three wins — two of them in majors — and three runner-up finishes in nine starts.