Congaree puts its course, mission on display on PGA Tour

Davidson said club ambassadors are generous with their finances and their time. "The impact that they make to the kids by giving all their time as mentors has really allowed us to create a model which I think in the world today is unique," he said.

Lucas Glover, the 2009 U.S. Open champion, is one such ambassador. He spurred fundraising to modernize the Sergeant Jasper course with his "Recharge The Sarge" initiative, which raised $30,000, according to course superintendent Bill Henderson.

The money went to a new irrigation system.

"I've been around the game a long time and you hear things about places and most don't deliver," Glover said. "This one delivers."

Henderson, who's spent his career in the golf industry, has seen plenty of high-end clubs filled with power members who promise big things. At Congaree, they've lived up to their promises, he said.

That was evident when Henderson was first clearing out the overgrown, 60-year-old public course. When he looked up, several golf carts filled with Congaree golf pros and officials, including John McNeely, the foundation's executive program director, had arrived to help with the cleanup.