HILTON HEAD ISLAND – As Ben Martin exited the 18th green at Harbour Town Golf Links after shooting a third-round, 1-under-par 70 in Saturday’s third round of the RBC Heritage, he was greeted by a familiar cry: “Go Tigers!”

The former Clemson star grinned and strolled to the gallery ropes to sign autographs for some of his vocal supporters at what is essentially a home game for the Greenwood native.

This year, though, those shouts could just as well be for Team Martin, which includes his caddie: Luke Hopkins, another former Tigers golfer who, since last fall, has found a different way to scratch his professional golf “itch.”

Martin, coming off a medical injury year and playing the developmental Korn Ferry Tour to try to regain full playing status on the PGA Tour, was looking to replace his previous caddie. Hopkins, meanwhile, had finally admitted to himself that playing the Tour wasn’t going to happen. Earlier in his career, Martin had had success with another former teammate, Alex Boyd, toting his bag – and they don’t come much closer than Martin and Hopkins, who were roommates as freshmen at Clemson and later after college in Greenville.

“His last year playing (a number of mini-tours, most recently something called the Swing Thought Tour) was, I think, 2018-19,” Martin said of Hopkins, “and he was doing other things – some club fitting, nothing he was really tied to. I had three weeks on the Korn Ferry Tour coming up, and I asked him if he wanted to do those three weeks. I played well, got my (Tour) card, and we’ve kept it rolling.”

Well ... ask Hopkins, a Greer native, about taking on Martin’s caddie job, and he laughs. It wasn’t QUITE so clear-cut, he said.

“When Ben called, I told him, ‘I don’t know if I can haul that big bag of yours for 18 holes a day,’” Hopkins said, grinning. “So I got a 20-pound dumbbell and 30 golf balls, put them in a bag and walked up to 11 miles a day” around his home in Woodstock, Ga., which is “hilly-ish,” he said.

That “experiment” having been performed satisfactorily, Hopkins agreed to the three-week Korn Ferry trial run. When Martin regained Tour status, “he said, ‘You want to try a couple of events in the fall?’” Hopkins said. “I was super nervous at first; I mean, this is the PGA Tour. But I had fun, more than I thought.

“Then after that, Ben said, ‘You want to keep it going?” And I said, ‘Yes!’”

Such an arrangement is rarely quite as straight-forward as these two make it. Hopkins was a solid player at Clemson – he won the 2007 South Carolina Amateur during that time – and any golfer who competes at the elite level has an ego. “Luke is obviously a good player in his own right,” Martin said. Turning his own ambitions into part of Team Martin had potential pitfalls.

But so far, it’s worked out. It’s more than worked out, in fact: Team Martin/Hopkins is off to an encouraging start in 2023.

In his last six tournament appearances, Martin made the cut each time (he had been 4-of-7 at the end of 2022), with three top-10 finishes and a tie for 13th at the AT&T Pebble Beach. His best showings were a T-5 at the Honda Classic and a T-10 at the Valero Texas Open, those two events worth just shy of a half-million dollars of his 2022-23 winnings of $1.028 million.

“I think it’s just an accumulation of a lot of good habits,” Martin said of his success. “My body is healthy now, and I’ve been working with (teacher) Justin Parsons at Sea Island.” Too, having earned full status for 2023 “gives me more peace of mind. You know your schedule, know you can play 3-4 weeks (in a row), and when things go well, it builds on your momentum.”

He’s played well enough – and has been a consistent supporter of the RBC Heritage, with nine past appearances including a tie for third in 2014 – to earn a sponsor’s exemption to this week’s invitational field. “I was excited when (tournament director) Steve Wilmot called last week,” Martin said. “Being from South Carolina, I circle this week on my calendar every year.”

Hopkins is enjoying this week, too, but really the whole season so far has been, he says, “like watching the Yankees from second base. It’s great fun to be a part of it.”

His new job was no gift of charity from Martin, though. In no other sport is success so intimately tied to a relationship as that between player and caddie, and Martin and Hopkins believe they are better together.

“I know his game well, and he takes my input,” Hopkins said. “If we’re in the fairway and the wind switches directions, I know what he’s thinking: ‘Do I hit the 6-iron or the 5-iron? Do I want to not hit it as hard now?’ Instead of ‘hey, wait a minute,’ we’re on the same page.”

As a result, Martin said, “I’m playing some of my best golf now. It’s good to have (a caddie who is) someone you’re comfortable with, whom you’ve had a previous relationship with. It puts you in a good frame of mind.”

Frame of mind has been important to Hopkins, too; after all, days like Saturday (when he and Martin both fielded questions about this year) are an exception to the rule. Most weeks, the player gets the interviews (and the autograph requests) after his round; the caddie checks with his “boss” about grabbing a quick bite before hauling that monster golf bag over to the practice tee – which is exactly how it was Saturday, Martin headed inside the Harbour Town clubhouse for lunch, Hopkins seeking out the usual hurried caddie fare.

Being buddies helps, of course. And Hopkins had seen the downside of professional golf. He never made it to the PGA Tour, and on social media last year, he announced to the world that he had “completed my dream of chasing the PGA Tour” and was “currently looking for new opportunities.” For a player who’d once seemed headed to the top, such an admission could’ve been humbling, or worse.

So credit Hopkins for a maturity not always seen in the ranks of professional golfers, let alone caddies. In an interview for the website of the Golf Coaches Association of America, he was asked his philosophy about success – in the game, and after. Here’s what Hopkins said:

“Be realistic about it. Prepare to the best of your ability, and then go have fun.”

You want fun? At last month’s Players Championship, Hopkins competed in the annual caddie competition where bag-toters borrow a player’s club and take turns firing at TPC Sawgrass’ par-3 17th, the famously perilous “island green.” Hopkins rifled his iron shot to 4 feet from the pin, winning by more than two feet over the runner-up.

Can Hopkins play golf? Anyone who’s had to hit that shot – or even watched the world’s best try it during the players, with a raucous gallery pulling for everyone to splash one in the water – knows the answer.

Yes, he can. But he can caddie with the best, too, and he loves doing that. “I can’t think of any other job,” Hopkins said, “where you’re okay when your alarm goes off at 5 a.m.

“It’s hard work, absolutely. But it’s fun, too.”