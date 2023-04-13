Thirty-six years later, I can still see the shocked look on Davis Love III’s face when he realized he’d won the 1987 MCI Heritage Classic – since 1969, South Carolina’s only annual PGA Tour tournament.

Love’s stunned expression was, in fact, only exceeded by that of Steve Jones, who lost the tournament that April 19.

On that long-ago Sunday afternoon, Love – a former University of North Carolina All-American in his second year on the PGA Tour – had just finished a stellar closing round of 5-under-par 66 at Harbour Town Golf Links. But he was convinced that would leave him one shot behind Jones, who was then playing the par-4 18th hole.

Love, with a group of us reporters, was waiting in the interview area behind the 18th green when Jones, a future U.S. Open champion (1996), sent his drive soaring not left into Calibogue Sound – the usual disaster at the final hole – but out of bounds right, into condominiums filled with fans. Five more brutal strokes and Jones’ double bogey left the 23-year-old Love with his first professional victory.

“A weird way to win,” Love said in 2019, recalling that day.

Neither Love – still the Heritage’s youngest winner – nor any of us that day, could’ve foreseen that the Sea Island, Ga., resident would win four more Heritage titles, five in all, the last in 2003. Or that the then-“kid” – who turns 59 Thursday – would go on to become one of the PGA Tour’s elder statesmen, with 21 wins, World Golf Hall of Fame membership, and two U.S. Ryder Cup captaincies (2012, 2016).

Later this year, Love will be a vice captain for the Ryder Cup in Rome. Before that, though, he has another duty closer to home, at one of the most special Heritages ever.

For the 55th RBC Heritage, which begins Thursday, Love is serving as tournament chairman. Event officials figured that was appropriate for several numerological reasons: his five Heritage titles, most by any player; he was 5 years old when his father, the late Davis Love Jr., competed in the first Heritage; and he’ll celebrate the beginning of his final year in his 50s as this year’s event kicks off.

Talk about “fives wild.”

“Winning it five times ... you’re comfortable there,” Love said. “Success breeds success, so the more you play well there, the more comfortable you get.”

This week, Love also will oversee perhaps the strongest Heritage field in decades, if not ever. That’s in part, if not officially, due to the tournament’s and golf course’s popularity with Tour players.

In the wake of its ongoing war with the Saudi-backed LIV tour, the PGA Tour this year named 17 of its tournaments – including the Heritage – as “designated events,” where players who finished in the Tour’s 2022 Player Impact Program (PIP) are required to play as long as they’re eligible (players are allowed to skip one of the 17). The idea was to have more tournaments where all the top players are competing at the same time.

“It is a true honor to be chosen to become an elevated event on the PGA Tour,” said Steve Wilmot, RBC Heritage tournament director – who, interestingly, had just been hired to his job in 1987 when Love won his first title. “Our fans and sponsors are now guaranteed to see the top players compete and we couldn’t ask for much more than that.”

It wasn’t that long ago – 2011 – that the Heritage appeared destined for obscurity, if not perhaps an end. A string of communications sponsorships (MCI, WorldCom, Verizon) had run out after 2010, requiring a Herculean effort by Wilmot, his staff, volunteers and South Carolina state officials – plus testimonials by PGA Tour players, including several with state roots, to the tournament’s worthiness – to lure Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) as sponsor in 2012.

Now the Heritage finds itself among the Tour’s must-play events. The bottom line for the tournament, fans and contestants: an increased purse ($20 million, with $3.6 million to the winner) and an all-star lineup. Besides Jordan Spieth, the defending champion and three-time major champion, top names include three of 2022’s major winners (Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick), plus former major winners Shane Lowry and Collin Morikawa. Also in the field are Victor Hovland, who challenged for last week’s Masters; Max Homa, Xander Schauffle and Will Zalatoris.

Rory McIlroy, originally scheduled to play this week, withdrew Monday with no reason given. McIlroy missed the cut at Augusta National last week after a second-round 77. Also missing are Cameron Smith, last year’s British Open winner, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, who tied for second at last week’s Masters. Smith, Koepka and Mickelson are LIV members and ineligible for PGA Tour events.

For those of us who’ve covered the Heritage for a few years – my first was 1977 – the enhanced field feels like a return to the tournament’s beginnings. If a Tour event’s stature is measured by the strength of its field, the Heritage got off to a gang-buster start: its first eight winners and all but three winners through 1992 were major-championship winners or, like Love, would later win majors (Love at the 1997 PGA Championship).

In fact, the Heritage has had two-thirds (36 of 54) of its winners who were major champions. In recent years, that trend had faded: only Jim Furyk (2010 and 2015) and Graeme McDowell (2013) won between 2005 and 2018. Things have improved since COVID-19, though, with Webb Simpson, three-time Heritage winner Stewart Cink and Spieth having captured the past three Heritages.

With its enhanced field, odds are good that this week, another player with a Masters, PGA, U.S. Open or Open Championship trophy on his mantle at home will don the winner’s plaid jacket on Sunday at the Heritage. Davis Love, no doubt, will be happy to tell them how impactful that might be.