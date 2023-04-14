HILTON HEAD ISLAND – Martin Roache is the first to admit that, growing up in Orangeburg, his life’s experience with golf was atypical of many of his contemporaries – that is, other African American youngsters in the 1980s.

In fact, when he began playing, mostly at Hillcrest Golf Club, the city-operated facility that was once a dairy farm operated by South Carolina State College (now university) that opened in 1973, his regular playing partners were middle-aged (or older) men: his father, Lewie C. Roache, a vice president at S.C. State; M. Maceo Nance, president of the school from 1968-87; and Oliver Dawson, the school’s retired football coach.

“Three great men – and me – in a foursome,” the three-time All-American and two-time National PGA Minority champion said, laughing.

Roache, now 53, never quite fulfilled his dream of playing on the PGA Tour, though he gave it a chance through the 1990s, barely missing the Tour via qualifying school and playing professionally in South America until 2002. But he would be the first to say golf played a major role in shaping what became a successful career in high-end real estate.

This weekend, as attention in the Lowcountry is on the 55th RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links, Roache is in Florida with his son and daughter at Universal Studios in Orlando. Most years this week, though, he and his family can be found strolling the Harbour Town grounds and watching many of the world’s finest professionals, including defending champion Jordan Spieth and 2023 Masters winner Jon Rohm this week.

“I have tickets (every year), and my wife is going (Friday) with her co-workers from the Town of Bluffton,” Roache said. He laughed. “Sometimes I still dream about playing in tournaments.” With a handicap of 2.0, he likely still could hold his own.

Few have seen the impact of the Tour’s annual visit more clearly than Roache. Since 2018, he has been involved in real estate sales at Bluffton’s Palmetto Bluff Resort, a 20,000-acre residential and resort property anchored by one of South Carolina’s premier courses, May River Golf Club. Without the Heritage, would tourists and potential home owners flock to this part of the world?

And without golf, where would Roache be? He only knows that where he is today is, in large part, due to that early experience with the game.

“It exposed me to a lot of fantastic people and places,” he said. “I think the best way to put it is that I can’t describe how much golf has meant to me. It’s been instrumental (in his career). I’ve met a lot of people in business, and in business, golf is a huge feather in your cap.”

When Roache decided to move on from competitive golf after his time on the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High and S.C. State teams and his brief pro attempts, he settled on a career in real estate. Not just any real estate, though; “I chose to focus on luxury developments,” which brought him to Kiawah Development Partners and an idyllic time marketing properties on the island of St. Kitts. He later worked with IMI Worldwide Properties in Greenville, which had sponsorship links with 2009 U.S. Open champion (and former Clemson All-American) Lucas Glover and other PGA Tour players.

One day, Roache had found himself in a foursome that included IMI owner Dan Collins, who invited him to come to work for him. He also met Buddy Darby, owner of Kiawah Island Resort, who asked him to stay on when Darby’s group took over IMI. When the group Southstreet Partners bought Kiawah in 2013, Darby again asked Roache to stay on; when Southstreet added Palmetto Bluff to its portfolio, “they said, ‘We know Martin,’” he said.

“Golf opened a lot of doors for me,” Roache said. “It exposed me to a lot. And I found I loved real estate.”

Especially properties committed to golf and its following. Roache has played many of South Carolina’s top designs – Sage Valley in Graniteville, Secession in Beaufort, Harbour Town, Kiawah’s Ocean Course -- and he believes May River ranks with the best. “It’s a Jack Nicklaus Signature design, always in exceptional condition,” one that wends its way through marshlands and wooded areas.

“I love golf and love a course of that quality,” Roache said.

His bosses aren’t done, either. Two May River projects on the design table are a nine-hole “reversible” course (where players can play each hole in both directions, depending on setups) and a second 18-hole course being designed by the highly regarded team of Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore, scheduled for completion 3-4 years from now. The reversible course, designed by King Collins, is similar to Sweetens Cove, a highly acclaimed Tennessee layout that has Peyton Manning as a regular presence.

For all his passion for high-end golf, though, Roache hasn’t forgotten his Hillcrest/city-owned roots. Alexander Conyers, president of S.C. State, recently named Roache, a member of the school’s hall of fame, as chairman of the advisory committee for business and information services. Besides other duties, Roache sees the position as an opportunity.

“One of my goals,” he said, “is to get the golf team back. That’s what this is all about.”

Roache knows that will be an uphill battle. Besides S.C. State’s financial woes in recent years (one big reason the men’s team was discontinued in 2009, and a women’s team went away in 2016), there’s an issue as old, or older, than Roache: the lack of many young African American golfers to choose from.

In recent years, Jackson State University surged among HBCU golf teams while playing mostly white players. The expected “Tiger Effect” after Tiger Woods won the 1997 Masters? “That didn’t happen,” Roache said. “There is some, but not a lot of it.”

South Carolina has produced a few Black golfers in the high school ranks, but those numbers remain thin. Roache says the reasons haven’t changed: “Golf is tough, and it takes someone in (a youngster’s) family to help kids along,” as happened to him. “You need a person in your life to encourage you to do it.”

He chuckles wryly when asked about his own children: son Noah, 15, and daughter Ramsi, 11. “They both like playing, and they both know how to play,” he said. But both are also heavily involved in soccer, and while “I did talk to them about the family golf connection – maybe too much! – I just wanted them involved in athletics.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t mind being dropped off and staying at Hillcrest all day. They like to move around more.” Another laugh: “My kids had me (as a role model) and still didn’t embrace it.”

Roache remains hopeful, though. He imagines his own life without golf, without those glorious days with his father and Dr. Nance and Dawson. And if there’s any place in South Carolina where golf can flourish, he said, his kids are there. “May River High has a top (golf) team,” Roache said. “Hilton Head and Bluffton – you know what’s No. 1 there.”

Meanwhile, he’ll continue to attend the Heritage – most years – and imagine what might be some day. Hey, a guy can dream, right? After all, he did. That worked out pretty well.