HILTON HEAD ISLAND – In professional golf, there are any number of traditions that serious and even not-so-serious fans are familiar with. Many, in fact, are marginally attached to the game itself, yet are some of the most memorable ones.

Take, for instance, this weekend’s RBC Heritage, where the winner – in addition to a seriously obscene first-place paycheck of $3.2 million – receives a (there is no other word for it) gaudy plaid blazer. Whether most of the Tour’s younger players would be caught dead in such a garment if it weren’t tied to the victory is irrelevant; forever after, the winner has that as a memory of this week. Even if it spends the rest of its life buried deep in a closet.

The Heritage isn’t the only tournament with a blazer tradition; it’s not the only one that awards a plaid blazer. So, too, does the Charles Schwab Challenge. No word on whose tartan is more colorful.

That tradition, of course, originated with The Masters and its fabled green jacket. Those cherished garments only leave Augusta National the year of a player’s victory; after that, the jacket is supposed to remain at the club. Legend has it, though, that Gary Player once took the first (of three) home with him to South Africa, and when then-Augusta National chairman Clifford Roberts informed Player he needed to return the jacket, Player replied via trans-Atlantic phone call: “Mr. Roberts, if you want it, you can come get it.” The jacket stayed; the club replaced it in Augusta.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational once awarded a jacket, but since “The King’s” death now presents each champion with a red cardigan sweater of the sort Arnie often wore. The Valero Texas Open presents winners – what else? – gorgeous cowboy boots. Most recently, the Corales Punta Cana event in the Dominican Republic hands out a “chacabana,” a white dress shirt similar to a tuxedo shirt, as well as – what else? – a straw Panama hat.

So much for wardrobes. Another tradition with less acclaim but more familiar – at least to players – is the weekly autograph line, where signature collectors, most often youngsters, stand along a fence near the scoring area and beg players to sign caps, pin flags, tournament programs and even the occasional arm or chest. After Saturday’s third round at the Heritage, players dutifully made their way along the line as cries of “Kooch!” for Matt Kuchar, “Rickey!” for Rickey Fowler, filled the air.

Most players take part, even if some, if not all, do so with heads bowed over the item being signed, rarely making eye contact while risking a flurry of black marks from Sharpies on clothes and person.

And then there’s a tradition familiar to even weekend golfers: buying a round of beers or other beverages after someone makes a hole-in-one. At your local club, that means drinks for the rest of your foursome or, more costly, everyone in the bar, or even the club.

That’s at your place. On the PGA Tour, it’s taken to another level.

Friday at Harbour Town’s par-3 seventh hole, Patrick Cantlay’s 6-iron shot disappeared into the cup, the highlight of a round of 6-under par 65. Late arrivals to the Heritage media center that day were greeted by two large coolers filled with chilled cans of a well-known American macro-brew, with a sign inviting media members to “Enjoy,” courtesy of Cantlay.

Now, speaking as a serious “beer snob,” I appreciated the gesture even if I don’t imbibe in Cantlay’s chosen beers. Still, it got me to thinking.

Other than the obvious notion that this is in the spirit of buying brews for your buddies if a hole-in-one happens, what’s it all about for the PGA Tour guys – who, admittedly, are the last people to complain about picking up the tab for a case or so?

The answer to that question, it seems, is: No one really knows. An unscientific survey of players in this weekend’s field yielded no definitive facts and a few shrugs. Some seemed more mystified why they were being asked such a question while competing for a $30 million purse. Others addressed the topic with what I considered the correct level of seriousness, which is to say, none at all.

Cantlay, in Sunday’s final threesome with defending champion Jordan Spieth and 2022 U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick, shook his head when asked about his third career ace and media room gift (he also sent beers to the players’ locker room, tournament volunteers and even caddies). “It had never occurred to me before” to send beer, he said, explaining this was his first time to buy. “I think it’s a good tradition, yeah,” he said, his eyes seeming to glaze over.

Victor Hovland, the Norwegian player who challenged a week ago for The Masters title, was caught in the parking lot after Saturday’s round (thus skipping the autograph-line ordeal), and seemed bemused (or maybe that’s just a normal Norwegian expression?) when asked about his hole-in-one at this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational.

“It just seems the norm,“ he said, one eye on his waiting ride. “It’s a nice thing to do.” He allowed that it didn’t really register, as “I’m not a big drinker, but others enjoy it.” His beverage of choice: “An occasional Diet Coke.”

Others were more enthusiastic. Rickey Fowler, in fact, lamented that after he made a hole-in-one in the final round of this year’s Waste Management Phoenix Open, “everyone was gone” from the media center. “I’d (sent beers) in the past, which is pretty typical.”

Fowler, who enjoys Mexican beers (Corona Light or Modelo) and sours, acknowledged that often players defer the beer choice to an agent or the tournament’s vendor. “A lot of times,” he said with a grin, “the media don’t care what shows up, so long as it’s cold and wet ... and free.”

He got that right.

Brian Harman, a home-field favorite from Savannah, is one of very few players to record two aces in the same round, which he did at the 2015 Barclay’s tournament in New Jersey. “I bought beers and two bottles of Crown Royal for the media that day,” said Harman, whose personal favorite is Guinness.

“I do think it’s a good tradition. We should have to pay for something.” But he didn’t buy two rounds after his two holes-in-one that day. “You (media) don’t get to double-dip,” he said, laughing. “Anyway, you can only get so drunk.”

Most vocal on the topic (thankfully for this column) was Mark Hubbard, who last year aced a 220-yard hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a 4-iron – and, he said with a laugh, a bit of luck.

“I’d had a serious case of the ‘blocks’ (shots going right) all day, and as soon as I struck it, I thought it was another block – I even dropped my club,” he said. “But I guess I flipped the club at the last second and saved it, because it was drawing straight to the pin.

“I was playing with Wyndham Clark, and he said, ‘That better not go in.’ Sure enough, it did, like it wasn’t going in if he hadn’t said that.”

That tournament being played in Detroit, Hubbard said the beers were from Michigan brewery Founders, an excellent choice. Hubbard had bought beers twice previously after aces on the PGA Tour; he also had two holes-in-one playing on the Korn Ferry Tour, “but I was pretty broke back then.”

As a former San Jose State player, Hubbard’s favorite beers are by Sierra Nevada and Anchor Steam, both Bay Area products. His final thoughts on the subject came from a driving trip following a tournament in Wilmington, N.C., and headed to Jacksonville, Fla., for the Players Championship.

“All the way, I drank a lot of beers from local breweries ... and my wife drove.” He allowed that might be the definition of the perfect spouse.

Leave it to the pragmatic Fowler to offer the final word on this tradition. “You know, I feel like it should be just the opposite,” he said. “It’s shouldn’t be the guy who makes (a hole-in-one) that has to pay; it should be everyone else.”

He grinned again. “It’s still a cool way to celebrate,” he said. “And everyone enjoys it.”

Even the guys who get stuck with the bill.