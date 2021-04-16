CAROLINA GOLF: Roussin-Bouchard wins SEC Championship with historic performance

Roussin-Bouchard entered the morning with a two-stroke lead but could not put much breathing room between her and the competition. Through her front nine the sophomore sank four birdies to sit at 4-under at the turn, but in a crowded and competitive pack her lead remained at two strokes. After a birdie on 11 Roussin-Bouchard had her only stumble of the day with a bogey on hole No. 13, allowing her lead to shrink to one before sinking a birdie on 15 to push the lead back to two. Roussin-Bouchard saw her lead go back to one stroke nearing the final holes as LSU's Ingrid Linblad surged up the leaderboard, but as the sophomore approached the tee on 18 all she needed was par to clinch the title. Instead of going the safe route Roussin-Bouchard notched her first eagle of the tournament to end the day at 7-under (65), and the tournament at 17-under (199), to clinch the SEC Championship.