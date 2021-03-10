Better than most? One putt on the 17th that actually was

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The moment stands out as among the most famous at The Players Championship. Twenty years ago this week, Tiger Woods made a 60-foot birdie putt from the back of the island green on the par-3 17th to a front pin in the third round.

Woods went on to win on Monday, and then two weeks later won the Masters to hold all four majors at the same time.

The video, replayed endlessly in the weeks leading up to the tournament, features NBC analyst Gary Koch saying, “Better than most,” his voice rising each of the three times he uttered the phrase until the ball disappeared in the cup.

Better than most doesn't mean it was the best that day.

About an hour earlier, Robert Allenby made one from even longer.

“I was standing on the wood at the back left of the green, right when you walk up there, just off the green,” Allenby said. “It went out about 15 feet to the left, curled all the way down and went into the hole.”

Call it the best shot hardly anyone saw, and even fewer people remember.