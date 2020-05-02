T&D Region golf courses adjust to changes brought on by COVID-19

"For now, we encourage walkers to come and play, but to secure a golf cart it needs to be prepaid," Funderburk said. "By making a tee time in no way guarantees you cart access. When you pay in advance, we will have a cart ready. These guidelines come from the National Golf Course Association of America and the Carolinas Golf Association.

"We thought, when we had to close, that it would be mid-May before we would be able to reopen. But since the state guidelines changed for parks and recreation, based on our governor's announcements, we can now reopen earlier. We ask that golfers leave the area once they are through playing, instead of congregating under the pavilion or in the parking lot. Hopefully, this won't be that long with the current set-up, but we do want to get people back on the course in a safe manner."

Funderburk pointed out that department heads from City of Orangeburg offices have wanted to get Hillcrest back open, as soon as it could do so safely and with state government's approval.

"I'm very excited, our golf course means a lot to our community," Funderburk said. "People want to come play, and not just our members. On Facebook, nearly 200 people have asked in recent weeks when we are going to reopen.