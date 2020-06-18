Sowell earns medalist honors in SC Amateur Match Play Championship qualifying at Orangeburg Country Club

Sowell finished his round just before the rain really started to come down and the horn was sounded. After an over two-hour-long delay, the players with golf left to be finished emerged from their cars and headed back out to complete their rounds.

Among those who had to wait out the delay was defending champion Jack Parrott of Columbia, who shot a 2-over-par, 74 on the first day of stroke play qualifying. Due to a recent rule change that no longer guarantees the reigning champion the top overall seed in the next year’s tournament, he knew he had to play his way in.

Parrott finished his second round of stroke play qualifying with a bogey-free 6-under-par, 66 that included four birdies and an eagle on the front nine. That effort put him at 4-under-par, 140 overall during qualifying, and he will be the No. 10 seed for his title defense.

“I’ve played well in stroke play before and then gotten beaten by a much worse seed,” Parrott said. “It’ll be interesting to see who I have. I like myself against anybody head-to-head though. It changes the game up a little bit.

"I feel pretty confident putting my game up against anybody’s.”