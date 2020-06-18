Sowell earns medalist honors in SC Amateur Match Play Championship qualifying at Orangeburg Country Club

ORANGEBURG — In the final round of stroke play qualifying at the 48th South Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship at Orangeburg Country Club (7,032 yards, par 36-36--72) on Thursday, Logan Sowell of Kershaw took home medalist honors.
Sowell finished 9-under-par, 136 total after two rounds of stroke play qualifying. He will be the No. 1 seed entering the match play portion of the championship, which begins Friday morning.
Match play begins Friday at 8 a.m. with the Round of 32. Tee times for the round will run until 9:45 a.m., and the Round of 16 will begin in the afternoon after the first round is complete.
Sowell finished his round with five birdies and did so in the midst of a steady rainfall.
“I got off to a pretty good start with a birdie on the first hole, and then things really slowed down,” Sowell said. “I didn’t really play too well holes two through eight. It rained on me through five, six and seven where I made a couple of bad bogies. I got frustrated.
“Making the turn, my goal was to shoot 3 or 4-under. After I birdied No. 10 and No. 11, I started thinking that I could go a little lower. I hit it close five or six times on the back, but I couldn’t really get anything to fall. I made a really good birdie on No. 15 and then rolled in about a 20-footer on No. 17.”
Sowell finished his round just before the rain really started to come down and the horn was sounded. After an over two-hour-long delay, the players with golf left to be finished emerged from their cars and headed back out to complete their rounds.
Among those who had to wait out the delay was defending champion Jack Parrott of Columbia, who shot a 2-over-par, 74 on the first day of stroke play qualifying. Due to a recent rule change that no longer guarantees the reigning champion the top overall seed in the next year’s tournament, he knew he had to play his way in.
Parrott finished his second round of stroke play qualifying with a bogey-free 6-under-par, 66 that included four birdies and an eagle on the front nine. That effort put him at 4-under-par, 140 overall during qualifying, and he will be the No. 10 seed for his title defense.
“I’ve played well in stroke play before and then gotten beaten by a much worse seed,” Parrott said. “It’ll be interesting to see who I have. I like myself against anybody head-to-head though. It changes the game up a little bit.
"I feel pretty confident putting my game up against anybody’s.”
The South Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship is contested at 36 holes of individual stroke play to determine 32 qualifiers for match play. Five rounds of match play will determine the champion.
Entry is open to any male amateur golfer who has reached his 13th birthday by June 17, 2020, and is a legal resident of South Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) and has an active USGA Handicap Index® that does not exceed 10.4 at a CGA member club.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!