S.C. Amateur title on line today

As for White, the three-time champion of this event defeated Henry Augenstein of Columbia 2&1 in his semifinal match to advance. After shooting 7-under-par this morning through 17 holes, yet only winning 3&1, White carried that solid play into the afternoon. He won two of the first three holes and was three-up at the turn.

White also made eagle on No. 11 and was able to fend off Augenstein’s late push. White made par on No. 17, while Augenstein narrowly missed his putt to extend the match.

“I jumped out to an early lead and held on,” White said. “Believe it or not, fatigue was setting in for this 52 year old man coming down the stretch. I hit a great shot in to No. 17 and was able to finish it off.”

Both White and Sowell have played in the championship match of this event before. As previously mentioned, White is a three-time winner of the championship with titles in 1991, 2004 and 2010, along with two runner-up finishes. Meanwhile, Sowell has finished runner-up each of the last two years. With that in mind, both players aren’t letting their past experiences affect how they play tomorrow.