S.C. Amateur title on line today

Logan Sowell of Kershaw. and Todd White of Roebuck were on opposite ends of the spectrum during stroke play qualifying. Sowell cruised into match play and earned medalist honors shooting a 9-under-par, 135 total, while White had to make a 25-foot putt for birdie on the last hole to cement his spot in the match play bracket. Sunday, the two will meet at Orangeburg Country Club with the 48th South Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship trophy on the line.
Sowell defeated Harry Reynolds of Greenville 3&1 on Saturday in the semifinals of match play to earn his spot in the championship match. It wasn’t an easy road to the championship though, as the rising senior on the men’s golf team at College of Charleston had to fight to win his first match of the day, not holding a lead until the 18th hole. He carried that momentum into his semifinal match though and took an early lead.
Sowell led Reynolds by two holes through four, and he did just enough down the stretch to hold him off. Reynolds won No. 9 to pull within one, and after Reynolds made eagle on No. 11, it looked like he might tie the match up, however Sowell matched his eagle and regained his two hole advantage three holes later on No. 14. He secured the match with a par on No. 17.
“My match with Harry was kind of the opposite of mine this morning,” Sowell said. “I got off to a pretty hot start, and we both played steady the rest of the way. The eagle on No. 11 kept my momentum going for the rest of the way. It was a lot of trading pars.”
As for White, the three-time champion of this event defeated Henry Augenstein of Columbia 2&1 in his semifinal match to advance. After shooting 7-under-par this morning through 17 holes, yet only winning 3&1, White carried that solid play into the afternoon. He won two of the first three holes and was three-up at the turn.
White also made eagle on No. 11 and was able to fend off Augenstein’s late push. White made par on No. 17, while Augenstein narrowly missed his putt to extend the match.
“I jumped out to an early lead and held on,” White said. “Believe it or not, fatigue was setting in for this 52 year old man coming down the stretch. I hit a great shot in to No. 17 and was able to finish it off.”
Both White and Sowell have played in the championship match of this event before. As previously mentioned, White is a three-time winner of the championship with titles in 1991, 2004 and 2010, along with two runner-up finishes. Meanwhile, Sowell has finished runner-up each of the last two years. With that in mind, both players aren’t letting their past experiences affect how they play tomorrow.
“I don’t know how many times that I’ve played in this event, but I’ve been fortunate enough to advance to the finals six times,” White said. “Luckily for me, the golf clubs and the golf ball have no earthly idea how old I am … The most important shot on every hole is the tee shot. If I can put the ball in play, I can be aggressive from there. Hopefully I can jump out and put a little bit of pressure on the opponent, but if not, I’ve been here before.”
“It’s the same mindset for me as it has been all week,” Sowell added. “Have fun with it, play my game, and hopefully the outcome will be a little bit different than it has been the last couple of years. I feel very confident that things will work out.”
The South Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship is contested at 36 holes of individual stroke play to determine 32 qualifiers for match play. Five rounds of match play will determine the champion.
