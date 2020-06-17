Qualifying continues in SC Amateur Match Play Championship at Orangeburg Country Club

A total of 31 golfers scored par or better in stroke play qualifying at the 48th South Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship at Orangeburg Country Club (7,032 yards, par 36-36--72) on Wednesday.
Logan Sowell of Kershaw and Elliott Pope of Lugoff are tied for the lead, heading into Thursday's play. Both players shot a 6-under-par, 66 on Wednesday.
Stroke play qualifying resumes Thursday, with tee times running from 7:30 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. After the 36 holes of stroke play qualifying are complete, the field will be cut to 32 players for match play. A playoff will be conducted to break ties if necessary.
Sowell, a rising senior on the College of Charleston men’s golf team, was playing in his first tournament in several months due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing pandemic. He two-putted on the first hole but bounced back and shook off the rust with a birdie on No. 2.
He followed that up with an eagle on No. 8 and four birdies on the back nine. Sowell said that his iron play was his strength today as he hit the majority of greens in regulation.
As for Pope, his strength today was his putting. Like Sowell, he started off with a par on No. 1 before his round got going on the second hole with an eagle. That’s when Pope seemingly started to make everything he saw.
Pope finished his round with four birdies on the back nine, including one on No. 15 where he made a 35-foot putt. His feat is made even more impressive given the fact that the back nine has consistently played harder than the front with a scoring average nearly two whole strokes higher.
Zachary Reuland of Rock Hill, Christian Salzer of Sumter, Austin Duncan of York, and Seth Taylor of Gaffney, all finished tied for third at 4-under-par, while eight players finished tied for seventh at 3-under-par.
A Carolinas Amateur Championship qualifier was held in conjunction with round one of the South Carolina Amateur Match Play. Players could compete in both events as long as they had registered for both events. Results from the qualifier can be found here.
The South Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship is contested at 36 holes of individual stroke play to determine 32 qualifiers for match play. Five rounds of match play will determine the champion.
Entry is open to any male amateur golfer who has reached his 13th birthday by June 17, 2020, and is a legal resident of South Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) and has an active USGA Handicap Index® that does not exceed 10.4 at a CGA member club.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!