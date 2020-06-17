Qualifying continues in SC Amateur Match Play Championship at Orangeburg Country Club

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A total of 31 golfers scored par or better in stroke play qualifying at the 48th South Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship at Orangeburg Country Club (7,032 yards, par 36-36--72) on Wednesday.

Logan Sowell of Kershaw and Elliott Pope of Lugoff are tied for the lead, heading into Thursday's play. Both players shot a 6-under-par, 66 on Wednesday.

Stroke play qualifying resumes Thursday, with tee times running from 7:30 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. After the 36 holes of stroke play qualifying are complete, the field will be cut to 32 players for match play. A playoff will be conducted to break ties if necessary.

Sowell, a rising senior on the College of Charleston men’s golf team, was playing in his first tournament in several months due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing pandemic. He two-putted on the first hole but bounced back and shook off the rust with a birdie on No. 2.

He followed that up with an eagle on No. 8 and four birdies on the back nine. Sowell said that his iron play was his strength today as he hit the majority of greens in regulation.

As for Pope, his strength today was his putting. Like Sowell, he started off with a par on No. 1 before his round got going on the second hole with an eagle. That’s when Pope seemingly started to make everything he saw.