The Orangeburg County Festival of Roses Golf Tournament returned to Hillcrest Golf Club Saturday with a four-person captain's choice format.

"This year's tournament was quick notice," Hillcrest course manager Gregg Funderburk said Saturday. "This was the easiest way to get players involved. Captain's choice is so much more simple."

The event was last played in 2018 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last event was an individual tournament that was played over two days during Rose Festival weekend. Blythewood's Kevin Hester won the event in 2018.

Funderburk said he doesn't see the tournament moving back to a two-day individual stroke play event.

"It's just too difficult to pull those off logistically," Funderburk said. "This time of year, the course isn't really ready for an event like that."

Funderburk said he hopes the tournament can evolve into a two-person tournament flighted by handicap. This year's tournament featured 12 four-person teams broken into two flights.

This year's winning team featured Missy Hutto, Barry Jennings, Warren Pace and Stephanie Vaughn. They finished with a score of 58, or 14-under par.

"I think it was fantastic to be back on the course, especially with the COVID and everything that has happened," Funderburk said. "It was a good turnout. Men, women, seniors, super-seniors, a good mix. I want to thank Antley's for providing lunch along with my staff: Melissa (Earman), Tommy (Williamson) and Tammy (Byrd). They came early this morning to help set up everything."